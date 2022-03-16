ISRO Young Scientist Program 2022: Registrations, Eligibility, Important Dates & Objective

ISRO Young Scientist Program 2022 Registration: The Indian Space Research Organisation is inviting applications for its two-week residential program, Young Scientist Program YUVIKA 2022. ISRO's Yuvika 2022 program aims to impart basic knowledge on space technology, space science and space applications to the younger students, especially those from rural areas.

ISRO’s Young Scientist Program for school children aims to create awareness among the students regarding the emerging trends in science and technology. The program will be for two weeks during the summer holidays.

The deadline for registrations is 4 pm on April 10, 2022. All students who are interested in being a part of the Yuvika 2022 program will have to apply online before the set deadline.

ISRO Young Scientist Program 2022 Objective

ISRO's Young Scientist Program 2022 aims to encourage more students to pursue in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) based research /career. The program has been carved in a way to 'catch them young'.

YUVIKA Full Form- YUva VIgyani KAryakram

YUVIKA 2022 Duration

The YUVIKA program 2022 will be conducted during the summer holidays and will have a duration of two weeks from May 16-28, 2022.

Number of seats- 150

YUVIKA 2022 Schedule, Activities

YUVIKA 2022 Schedule will include talks by eminent scientists, lab visits, experimental demonstration, exclusive sessions for discussions with experts and practical and feedback sessions.

Towards the end of the YUVIKA Program 2022, the students will be taken for a visit to Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

All expenditure regarding travel and lodging of the selected students during the entire course will be borne by ISRO.

YUVIKA 2022 Registrations

ISRO YUVIKA Program 2022 registration process includes four steps. All candidates will have to complete all four steps to complete their registration for the program, incomplete applications will not be considered.

YUVIKA Program 2022 Registration Steps

Step 1- Email registration for Young Scientist Program 2022

Step 2- Appear in online quiz within 48 hours of email registration. (Click on this link to appear for the quiz)

Step 3- Visit and login to the YUVIKA portal within 60 minutes of submitting the quiz and fill the required information without any error. Submit the online form and download it after submission.

Step 4- Upload signed copy of the form along with all required certificates before the registration deadline.

ISRO Young Scientist Program 2022 Important Dates

Start of Registrations: 10.30 am on March 10th

End of Registrations: 4 pm on April 10, 2022.

The provisional list of selected candidates for the Young Scientist Program 2022 will be announced on April 20th.

YUVIKA Program 2022 Eligibility

The YUVIKA Program 2022 will select a total of 150 students from across the country, who are studying in Class 9th as of March 1, 2022.

The selection of the student will be based on the following parameters:

-Class VIII marks

-Online Quiz performance

-Participation in Science Fair in last 3 years

-Prize in science competitions/ Olympiad and equivalent 1-3 rank in last 3 years in school

-Winner of school Sports Competition in last three years.

-Member of NCC/ NSS in last 3 years.

-Special weightage will be given to students studying in a school located in panchayat area.

-YUVIKA Program 2022 Venues

The YUVIKA Program 2022 venues have been planned at 5 ISRO centres:

1. Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), Thiruvananthapuram

2. U. R. Rao Satellite Centre (URSC), Bengaluru

3. Space Application Centre (SAC), Ahmedabad

4. National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC), Hyderabad

5. North-East Space Application Centre (NE-SAC), Shillong