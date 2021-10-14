ISSF Junior World Championship: India finish on top with 43 medals, including 17 gold; Check medal standings

Indian shooters have won whopping 43 medals, including 17 gold, to finish on top in the ISSF Junior World Championship which concluded on October 10, 2021. The shooters won all the available 12 medals on the final competition day of the top junior tournament at the Las Palmas Shooting Range in Lima, the Capital of Peru.

On the final day of the ISSF Junior World Championship, Rhythm Sangwan, Vijayveer Sidhu, Arjun Singh Cheema, and Shikha Narwal won Gold for India and put the country firmly on top of the standings with 17 gold.

The 2021 ISSF Junior World Championship was held in Peru for Rifle, Pistol, and Shotgun from September 27 to October 10, 2021.

Team India won all medals on the final day of the World Championship in Peruhttps://t.co/FtV0agI2s9 pic.twitter.com/dVhp8qzKuX — ISSF (@ISSF_Shooting) October 9, 2021

ISSF Junior World Championship: Key points

• Indian shooters at ISSF Junior World Championship 2021 concluded the meet with 16 silvers, 17 gold, and 10 bronze medals.

• Pistol discipline stole the march over the other two for India, accounting for 26 of the 43 medals on offer. The shotgun had nine medals while the rifle won eight medals.

Indian shooters performance at 2021 ISSF Junior World Championship: Men- • Vijayveer Sidhu began the sweep with gold in the junior men’s 25 m standard pistol for his third yellow metal at the championship. • Udhayveer, Vijayveer’s twin brother, won silver with 570, with the same score as his brother, however, with three lesser inner 10s. • Harsh Gupta took Bronze with a 566 in a 17- strong field. • In the 50m pistol for Junior men, Arjun Singh Cheema bossed the 16 strong field with 549 out of 600. Women- • Rhythm Sangwan won her fourth gold with a victory in the Junior women’s 25m standard pistol with a score of 573, leaving compatriots Naamya Kapoor (563) and Niveditha Veloor Nair (565) behind in Bronze and Silver positions. • In the final event of the ISS Junior World Championship, Shikha Narwal from India won the junior women’s 50m pistol with a score of 530. Esha Singh was second with 529 while Navdeep Kaur was third with 526. • Ganemat Sekhon, in the shotgun discipline, in the junior women’s skeet returned with two medals (one gold, one silver) further enhancing her reputation as an excellent future prospect.

Olympians at 2021 ISSF Junior World Championship

Olympians Manu Bhaker and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar reiterated their world-class credentials yet again with dominating performances.

Manu was the most successful Indian athlete with four gold and one bronze medal while Aishwary smashed the Junior World Record en route to winning the Junior men’s 50m rifle positions Gold.

ISSF Junior World Championship 2021 medal tally