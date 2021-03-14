Jal Shakti Ministry launches framework for water monitoring and quality testing

The Jal Shakti Ministry on March 13, 2021, launched guidelines, the framework for monitoring, testing, and surveillance of drinking water quality.

The Ministry also launched Water Quality Information Management System- WQMIS, an online portal that will be providing detailed information on the laboratories for this purpose.

We also released an an app for the same at the virtual conference held today to speed up the implementation of #JalJeevanMission. pic.twitter.com/jPQp1ZiuGX — Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (@gssjodhpur) March 13, 2021

The guidelines by the Jal Shakti Ministry specify work to be done in terms of monitoring and surveillance of the water quality at the state, block/tehsil, state, and village levels. They have been prepared in consultation with the Indian Council of Medical Research.

#JalJeevanMission is committed to not just take tap connections to homes but also to ensure good quality of water reaches our citizens. #HarGharJal pic.twitter.com/FiQu4KZmiE — Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (@gssjodhpur) March 13, 2021

Objective:

According to the Additional Secretary and Mission Director of the National Jeevan Mission, Bharat Lal, the objective of the exercise is to instill a sense of confidence about the quality of water as well as that the people can also test the water quality.

He further added that a database of 2,200 laboratories have been prepared across India so that the water quality can be tested.

In this direction, having provided water to over 7 crore homes across the country in the last 18 months since inception, we have today released a Drinking-water quality monitoring and surveillance framework. #HarGharJal #JalJeevanMission pic.twitter.com/q14lB62cPW — Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (@gssjodhpur) March 13, 2021

What are the prescribed water quality parameters under the guidelines?

• pH Value

• Total Dissolved Solids

• Turbidity

• Chloride

• Total alkalinity

• Total Hardness

• Sulphate

• Iron

• Total Arsenic

• Flouride

• Nitrate

• Total Coliform bacteria

• e.coil

Why the framework for water quality testing and monitoring is significant?

As per the 2018 assessment done by the Central Ground Water Board, 52% of all the blocks in India have inter alia any one of the contaminants such as fluoride, arsenic, chloride, nitrate, iron, and salinity.

Nearly 20 states in the country have a drinking water source which is contaminated with fluoride, arsenic, iron, nitrate, heavy metals, or salinity.

Apart from these, there are also 61 districts on priority across 5 states that have been identified by the Health and Family Welfare Ministry which are affected by Japanese Encephalitis.

Water quality significant part of Jal Jeevan Mission:

Gajendra Singh Sherawat, Jal Shakti Minister on the occasion informed that the aim of the Jal Shakti Mission is to provide functional tap water connections by the year 2024 to all the rural households of the country and water quality is a significant aspect of it.

The entire cost of the Jal Jeevan Mission is Rs. 3,60,000 crores and around 2% of it has been dedicated to water quality.