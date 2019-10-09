Jal Shakti Ministry launches Ganga Aamantran Abhiyan

Ganga Aamantran Abhiyan: The newly constituted Jal Shakti Ministry has launched Ganga Aamantran Abhiyan, a unique open-water rafting and kayaking expedition on the Ganga River to create awareness on Ganga rejuvenation and water conservation. Ganga Aamantran Abhiyan will be held from October 10 to November 11, 2019. The expedition will start from Devprayag and end at Ganga Sagar, covering the whole stretch of 2500 Km of the Ganga River.



The Minister of Jal Shakti, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat launched the Abhiyan on October 7, 2019 and he would be participating in the event as well. The Minister is expected to lead from the front, he will flag off the expedition and be a part of it from Devprayag to Rishikesh.

Ganga Aamantran Abhiyan: Significance



The ‘Ganga Aamantran Abhiyan’ is a unique social awareness initiative that is expected to play a historic and pioneering role in connecting with the people. This will mark the first-ever effort by the National Mission for Clean Ganga to raft across the entire River.

It will also be the longest-ever social campaign implemented in form of an adventure sport to spread the key message of river rejuvenation and water conservation on a massive scale. The open-water rafting expedition is expected to highlight the ecological challenges faced by the Ganga River.



Ganga Aamantran Abhiyan: Important Details



The Ganga Aamantran Abhiyan will cover the five Ganga basin states- Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar and West Bengal. It will have stops at five spots including Rishikesh, Haridwar, Kanpur, Allahabad, Varanasi, Patna, Sonepur and Kolkata.

The expedition will be undertaken by a nine-member team comprising rafters and swimmers of the Indian Armed Forces, led by international open-water swimmer Wing Commander Paramvir Singh from the Indian Air Force.



They will be joined by 3 members from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), 2 members each from Wildlife Institute of India (WII) and CSIR-IITR. The expedition team will engage in the public awareness campaign and organise mass cleanliness drives, interact with students and conduct various awareness exercises regarding river conservation at each of the stops.



Besides this, the CSIR-IITR will be collecting water samples from across the river for water testing and the WII members would be undertaking a flora and fauna census for the year 2019.



Ganga Aamantran Abhiyan Team

The expedition will be led by Wing Commander Paramvir Singh, who is the only person to have swum across the entire stretch of Ganga from Devprayag to Gangasagar in 2015. He holds 13 world records, 3 Asian records and 7 national records. Besides him, the team will include: