Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce becomes second-fastest woman in history

Jamaican sprinter Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce became the second-fastest woman after she ran the 100 meters in 10.63 seconds at the JOA/JAAA's Destiny Olympic meet in Kingston held on June 5, 2021.

With this record, she got the fastest time in 33 years and the fourth-best in history. Fraser-Pryce beat Carmelita Jeter’s 2009 record of 10.64 seconds and now stands behind Florence Griffith-Joyner, the 100-meters world record holder.

Griffith-Joyner holds the women’s 100 meters world record of 10.49, 10.61, and 10.62 seconds made in 1988 in Indianapolis.

Fraser-Pryce after the race said, “I never expected to run 10.6.” She wanted to break the 10.7 seconds this year, she added. She beat her own national record of 10.70 seconds that she shared with Elaine Thompson Herah, the 2016 Olympic champion.

•Fraser-Pryce is the two-time Olympic 100-meters champion, one at the 2008 Beijing and another at the 2012 London Games. She won bronze at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. She won the gold medal in the 100m race of the 2019 IAAF World Championships after coming back from maternity.