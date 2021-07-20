Jeff Bezos to fly into space today for 11 mins: Where to watch launch live stream?- All you need to know

Billionaire Jeff Bezos will blast into space aboard the New Shepard rocket ship on July 20, 2021, in the first crewed flight of his rocket.

The spacecraft will lift off at 6.30 pm (IST) and will last for just over 10 minutes. It will take the crew up to the Karman line, which is at a height of 100 kms from the ground.

Jeff Bezos will be accompanied by Wally Funk, an 82-year-old pioneer of the space race, Mark Bezos, his brother, and an 18-year old student. The group will travel in a capsule with the biggest windows flown into space, offering stunning views of the Earth.

Our astronauts have completed training and are a go for launch. #NSFirstHumanFlight pic.twitter.com/rzkQgqVaB6 — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) July 19, 2021

On being asked about his upcoming experience, Bezos said that he is excited and curious to know what they are going to learn.

The 82 years old Wally Funk said that she waited a long time and has dreamed a long time to get to go up. Funk further informed that she will carry out somersaults and tumbles with weightlessness in space.

Jeff Bezos space flight live stream: Where to watch? Blue Origin on its website will provide a live online broadcast of the launch of New Shepard Spacecraft. The webcast by Bezos’ company will begin around 5 pm in India. The launch of the spacecraft with 4 crew members is scheduled to start at 6.30 pm.

New Shepard Spacecraft: unpiloted and autonomous

New Shepard Rocketship, built by Jeff Bezos’s company Blue Origin, is designed to serve the burgeoning market of space tourism.

According to Blue Origin, it is a reusable suborbital rocket that is designed to take passengers, astronauts, and research payloads into space past the Karman line.

The New Shepard Spacecraft is named after Alan Shepard, who in the year 1961 became the first American in space. It is an autonomous spacecraft that will be launched from Blue Origin’s launch site One Facility.

The trip through New Shepard will also represent the world’s first unpiloted flight to space with an all-civilian crew, as there will be no trained astronauts navigating the spacecraft.

Flight profile of New Shepard spacecraft:

• Designed to take-off and land vertically, the New Shepard spacecraft has a pressurized crew capsule for six passengers with the largest windows to offer a wholesome view of planet Earth.

• The capsule containing Wally Funk, Bezos brothers, and student Oliver Daeman, will separate from its booster around 76 km (2,50,000ft) up. The rocket will land on its legs about 2 miles from the launch pad, while the capsule will continue upwards to an altitude of around 106 km (3,50,000ft).

• According to Bezos, the crew will be in zero ground for about four minutes and will get to get out of their seats, unstrap, float around, and will look at the thin limb of the Earth’s atmosphere.

• The capsule, after reaching its maximum altitude, will begin its descent parachuting down to a soft landing in the desert.

How Jeff Bezos and crew are setting new records?

• As Jeff Bezos will take off in New Shepard Spacecraft, the maiden crew flight will mark several records apart from being the first unpiloted launch. The passengers on the spacecraft include the youngest and the oldest person to travel into space.

• At 82- years old, Wally Funk will mark the record for the oldest person in space. Ms Funk in the 1960s was one member of a group of women called the Mercury 13, who underwent the same screening tests as male astronauts, but never got to fly into space.

• The crew, apart from having the oldest person will also include an 18-year old teen, Oliver Daeman, who will be the youngest person in space. The Dutch teen will fly into the space of the still anonymous winner of a $28 million public auction.

Bringing space tourism into the mainstream:

Nine days after Richard Branson flew with a crew to the edge of the space, Jeff Bezos will be joining the club as the tourists announcing the epoch of a new era of space tourism.

Bezos is in tough competition with SpaceX and Virgin Galactic to pave the way for commercial space travel.

However, the successful launch of the New Shepard spacecraft will instill new confidence among the people and the companies that have depended on SpaceX for their space transportation services.