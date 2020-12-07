Jehan Daruvala becomes first Indian to win Formula 2 race

Jehan Daruvala created history by becoming the first-ever Indian to win a Formula 2 race during the Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain on December 6, 2020.

The 22-year-old Indian emerged at the top after a thrilling battle against F2 champion Mick Schumacher and Daniel Ticktum. The Formula 2 Championship is a second-tier single-seater racing championship.

Key Highlights of the Race

•Jehan was driving for Rayo Racing and he had a good launch from second on the grid and was up alongside Britain's Daniel Ticktum.

•With Ticktum squeezing Jehan on the inside, German racer Mick Schumacher was allowed to go around the outside of both of them.

•Eventually, Ticktum took the lead, followed by Schumacher and Jehan in third. After a few corners, Jehan made a good move to pass Schumacher and get into the second position. Schumacher however, pushed Jehan to the third position yet again after a few laps.

•A thrilling race ensued and eventually, Jehan passed Schumacher once again, to reclaim his second spot.

•Jehan then quickly caught on to the race leader Ticktum but was unable to overtake him, as Ticktum seemed desperate to win the last race of the season.

•Keeping his calm, Jehan kept going trying to get past the race leader and eventually with less than 10 laps to go, Jehan made a smart move to get past him and grab the leader.

•After getting the lead, Jehan drove well and finally lifted the chequered flag to win his maiden FIA Formula 2 race.

•His Japanese teammate Yuki Tsunoda finished second, 3.5 seconds behind him and Ticktum ended up at the third position.

Following his win, Jehan said that he has to prove to people from back home that even though we don't have the same facilities that others have in Europe, as long as we work hard we can fight right at the sharp end of the grid.

P1!!😀✅...Feels really good to end the season on a high..A big thank you to team💪🏼 and everyone who’s supported me throughout the season ...See you next year😉 @FIA_F2 @CarlinRacing @_winway @pap_sc pic.twitter.com/pq280JPRmY — Jehan Daruvala (@DaruvalaJehan) December 6, 2020

About Jehan Daruvala

•Jehan Daruwala began go-karting in 2011, at the age of 13 years. He won the titles of champion and vice-champion across Asia and Europe.

•Daruvala stepped into single-seaters with Fortec Motorsport in the Formula Renault 2.0 championships in 2015.

•He signed to race with Carlin in the European Formula 3 Championship in December 2016 and finished sixth.

•He competed in the inaugural Formula 3 season for the Prema Powerteam in 2019 and won two races and finished third.

•He reunited with Carlin to contest in the 2020 season of FIA Formula 2 Championship alongside Yuki Tsunoda.

•His win in the Formula 2 Sprint Race at Sakhir, Bahrain is his first-ever F2 victory.

Mick Schumacher wins F2 Title

Despite finishing 18th in the final race of the Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain on December 6th, Mick Schumacher clinched the Formula Two drivers' championship title with 215 points, beating his nearest rival Callum Ilot by 14 points.

Mick Schumacher is the son of seven-time F1 world champion Michael Schumacher. He along with Nikita Mazepin is set to race in Formula One from the 2021 Season with the Haas F1 team.