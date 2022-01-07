J&K Govt notifies land in Gulmarg, Sonamarg as ‘Strategic areas’; Indian Army to take control

Nearly 70 hectares of land in Gulmarg and Sonamarg tourist resorts have been declared by the Jammu & Kashmir Government as ‘strategic areas’. The latest move has paved the way for the Indian Army to take control of these land patches now.

The Indian armed forces can undertake infrastructure development even in ecologically fragile areas, which are declared ‘strategic areas’ by the UT Government.

The decision has been criticized by the former CM of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti who said that the allocation of huge tracts of land to the armed forces in tourist areas of the valley has confirmed the intention of the Central Government to convert J&K into a military garrison.

Strategic areas in Jammu and Kashmir

As per the order issued in Jammu on December 31, 2021, by the Department of Tourism in Jammu & Kashmir, 1,034 kanals (approx. 53 hectares) of the land at the famous ski-resort of Gulmarg in Baramulla district and 354 (approx. 18 hectares) kanals in Sonmarg, were declared as the ‘Strategic areas’ for the use of armed forces in the region.

With the declaration of the strategic areas, the Indian armed forces can now utilize these lands for the training and operational requirements of the armed forces.

Strategic areas in J&K: What conditions will be followed?

1. The Corps Commander will look over the strict adherence to the environment-related laws in order to prevent any environmental hazard and ensure that no other law applicable in UT of Jammu and Kashmir is breached.

2. The Corp Commander will ensure that the orders, if any, passed by an honorable court/tribunal in this regard are strictly followed.

Act approved to carry out construction activities in strategic areas

The Administrative council which was headed by the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir gave its approval to the Control of Building Operations Act 1988 and the J&K Development Act, 1970 in order to provide for the special dispensation to carry out constriction activities in the strategic areas.

According to the amendment, the Indian armed forces will be able to undertake infrastructure development even in the ecologically fragile areas which are declared as strategic areas by the Government.

Declaration of strategic areas: How it is done?

Jammu & Kashmir administration notified these areas as the strategic areas by exercising the powers under the Jammu & Kashmir Development Act. The Government had issued such notification for the very first time ever since the two acts ‘J&K Development Act, 1970’ and ‘Control of Buildings Operations Act, 1980’ were amended back in 2020. The mentioned amendments empowered the government to notify the strategic areas for use by armed forces.