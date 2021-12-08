Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Jnanpith Award 2021: Nilmani Phookan, Damodar Mauzo bag top literary honour: Full list of Jnanpith Awardees

Jnanpith Award 2021 winner: Assamese Poet Nilmani Phookan Jr. and Konkani Novelist Damodar Mauzo have become the winners of the 56th and 57th Jnanpith Award for their contribution to Indian literature. 

Created On: Dec 8, 2021 12:17 IST
Nilmani Phookan (left) and Damodar Mauzo win Jnanpith Award
Jnanpith Award winner 2021: Eminent Assamese Poet Nilmani Phookan Jr. has won the 56th Jnanpith Award while the 57th Jnanpith Award has gone to the Konkani novelist Damodar Mauzo. Jnanpith Awards, India’s highest literary honour is bestowed on the writers for their outstanding contribution to the Literature.

56th Jnanpith Award is announced for 2020 and the 57th Jnanpith Award is announced for the year 2021. Both Phookan and Mauzo are the winners of the Sahitya Akademi Award and are known for their significant contribution to the respective regional literature. Damodar Mauzo is based out of Majorda, Goa and Nilmani Phookan is from Guwahati, Assam.

Winner of 56th Jnanpith Award- Assamese Poet Nilmani Phookan

Assamese Poet Nilmani Phookna has received the highest literary honour ‘Jnanpith Award’. He has been honoured for his lifelong devotion to literature.

It is also for the third time that Assam has received Jnanpith Award. Before Nilmani Phookan, Birendra Kumar Bhattacharya in 1979 and Mamoni Raisom Goswami in 2000 were also awarded the literary honour.

Famous works of Jnanpith Awardee Nilmani Phookan

Padma Shri Awardee Nilmani Phookan is a poet of renown and is known for his works-

Kobita

Gulapi Jamur Lagna

Surya Henu Nami Ahe Ei Nodiyedi

Manas-Pratima

Phuli Thaka Suryamukhi Phultor Phale

Awards & Recognition

Year

Awards

2001

Gyanpeeth Award for Lifetime Contribution in Literature

1981

Sahitya Akademi Award in Assamese

 

President of Assam Sahitya Sabha

Konkani Writer Damodar Mauzo- Winner of 57th Jnanpith Award

Damodar Mauzo, a 77 years old Konkani writer has been awarded the 57th Jnanpith Award. Mauzo is known for his novels such as Tsunami Simon and Karmelin and the short stories including Other Stories from Goa and Teresa’s Man.

The books written by Jnanpith Award winner Damodar Mauzo have also been translated into various Indian languages. While commenting on the news of receiving the Jnanpith Award, Mauzo said that he was elevated while receiving the honour but also realized that there are many writers of the same calibre and better than who deserved the highest literary honour.

This is also the second time that a Konkani writer won Jnanpith Award. The first one was awarded in 2006 to Ravinder Kelelar.

Famous works of Damodar Mauzo

Short Fiction

Novels

Children’s Books

Biographical

Gathon (1971)

Sood (1975)

Ek Ashillo Babulo (1976)

Oshe Godle Shenoy Goembaab (2003)

Zagranna (1975)

Karmelin (1981)

Kani Eka Khomsachi (1977)

Unch Haves Unch Mathem (2003)

Rumad Ful (1989)

Tsunami Simon (2009)

Chittarangi (1995)

A Documentary film titled ‘Bhai Mauzo’ (2014)

Bhurgim Mhugelim Tim (2001)

 

 

 

Sapan Mogi (2014)

 

 

 

Jnanpith Award

The famous Jnanpith Award is the oldest and highest literary award. It is honoured annually by Bharatiya Jnanpith to an author for their outstanding contribution to the literature. Jnanpith Award was instituted in 1961 and is bestowed only on the Indian writers who write in the Indian languages that are included in the 8th schedule of the Constitution of India and English. 

Full List of winners of Jnanpith Award

Year

Winners

Language

  
2000
(36th)		 Mamoni Raisom Goswami Assamese  
2001
(37th)		 Rajendra Shah Gujarati  
2002
(38th)		 Jayakanthan Tamil  
2003
(39th)		 Vinda Karandikar Marathi  
2004
(40th)		 Rehman Rahi Kashmiri  
2005
(41st)		 Kunwar Narayan Hindi  
2006
(42nd) 		 Ravindra Kelekar Konkani  
Satya Vrat Shastri Sanskrit  
2007
(43rd)		 O. N. V. Kurup Malayalam  
2008
(44th)		 Akhlaq Mohammed Khan 'Shahryar' Urdu  
2009
(45th)		 Amarkant Hindi  
Sri Lal Sukla Hindi  
2010
(46th)		 Chandrashekhara Kambara Kannada  
2011
(47th)		 Pratibha Ray Odia  
2012
(48th)		 Ravuri Bharadhwaja Telugu  
2013
(49th)		 Kedarnath Singh Hindi  
2014
(50th)		 Bhalchandra Nemade Marathi  
2015
(51st)		 Raghuveer Chaudhari Gujarati  
2016
(52nd)		 Shankha Ghosh Bengali  
2017
(53rd)		 Krishna Sobti Hindi  
2018
(54th)		 Amitav Ghosh English  
2019
(55th)		 Akkitham Achuthan Namboothiri Malayalam  
2020
(56th)		 Nilamani Phookan Assamese  
2021
(57th)		 Damodar Mauzo Konkani  

