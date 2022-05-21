John Lee appointed as the new Chief Executive of Hong Kong

Chief Executive Election 2022: China’s State Council, which is equal to the country’s cabinet has appointed John Lee as the next Chief Executive of Hong Kong. The appointment came after the dubious Chief Executive Election 2022 in Hong Kong where Lee was the sole candidate. Hong Kong is a special administrative region of China.

John Lee has become the sixth-term Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. Chinese Premier Li Keqiang presided over the meeting and signed a State Council decree on John Lee’s appointment. Lee will take over from the current Chief Executive of Hong Kong Carrie Lam.

How China changed Hong Kong’s electoral system?

In 2021, China overhauled Hong Kong’s electoral system and specified that only patriots, that is, those loyal to the Communist Party of China can run. The changes reduced the number of elective seats in the legislature. It also tightened rules on who could qualify and changed the representation of the committee that picks the Chief Executive of Hong Kong.

Who is John Lee?

John Lee who is described as withdrawn, thoughtful, and quiet, joined the Hong Kong Police Force as a probationary inspector in 1977, under British Rule.

The current Chief Executive Carrie Lam promoted John Lee in 2017 to the Secretary for Security. The move set him on a trajectory to enforce and aid China’s ambitions to rein in independent-minded Hong Kongers.

Lee in 2019 helped Carrie Lam promote a controversial bill to allow extraditions from Hong Kong to mainland China. The legislation further prompted anti-government protests that drew millions of people.

John Lee as the head of security oversaw the crackdown, in which many officers were seen repeatedly violating internal rules on the use of force.

How Chief Executive of Hong Kong is elected?

The Chief Executive in Hong Kong is selected by a handpicked panel of about 1,500 members of the political and business elite known as the election committee. Only one candidate was approved by Beijing this year for the election.

Hong-Kong electoral system

Hong Kong under the terms of its 1977 handover to China, was promised autonomy with ‘Hing Kong people ruling Hong Kong’. Representative elections are the end goal under the basic law which is Hong Kong’s mini-constitution.