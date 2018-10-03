Justice Ranjan Gogoi was sworn in as the 46th Chief Justice of India (CJI) on October 3, 2018. He succeeds CJI Dipak Misra who retired a day before on October 2, 2018. President Ram Nath Kovind administered the oath to the 63-year-old Justice Gogoi at a brief ceremony in Rashtrapati Bhavan's Darbar Hall. Justice Gogoi will have tenure of a little over 13 months and would retire on November 17, 2019.

Justice Gogoi was appointed to the post by the Union Government on September 13, 2018. His name was suggested by the then CJI Dipak Misra himself. He is the senior-most judge of the Supreme Court after Misra. His appointment was confirmed after President Ramnath Kovind signed the warrant of his appointment. Significance



Justice Gogoi has become the first Supreme Court judge from the north-east to be appointed as Chief Justice of India.



About Justice Gogoi

• Justice Gogoi is the son of former Assam Chief Minister, late Keshab Chandra Gogoi.



• He joined the Bar in 1978. He practiced mainly in the Gauhati High Court on constitutional, taxation and company matters.



• He was appointed as a permanent judge of the Gauhati High Court in February 2001.



• In September 2010, he was transferred to the Punjab and Haryana High Court and was appointed as the Chief Justice of the high court in February 2011.



• He was elevated to the position of a judge in the Supreme Court in April 2012.



• At the Supreme Court, Justice Gogoi headed the bench that directed the government to set up special courts to fast-track cases against politicians.



• He is also currently heading the bench that is monitoring the case of Assam’s National Register of Citizens that intends to identify illegal migrants in the state. Procedure for Appointment of CJI CJI Misra on September 4 had recommended Justice Ranjan Gogoi as his successor, as per the established practice of naming the senior-most judge after the CJI for the post. The recommendation was processed to President Kovind to issue the warrant of appointment, which was confirmed on September 13. According to the Memorandum of Procedure, which governs the appointment of members of the higher judiciary, appointment to the office of the Chief Justice of India should be of the senior-most judge of the Supreme Court considered fit to hold the office. The procedure stipulates that the law minister will, at an appropriate time, seek the recommendation of the outgoing chief justice of India for the appointment of a successor. Under this process, after receiving the CJI's recommendation, the law minister puts it before the prime minister who advises the president on the matter. The Controversy



Justice Gogoi along with Supreme Court’s four most senior judges had called a press conference in January 2018 and criticised CJI Misra on various issues including the manner of allocation of cases to certain benches.



The other three judges who addressed the press conference included Justices J Chelameswar (since retired), Madan B Lokur and Kurian Joseph.