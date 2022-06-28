Justice Satish Chandra Sharma takes oath as Delhi High Court Chief Justice

Delhi High Court Chief Justice 2022: Justice Satish Chandra Sharma took oath as the new Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court on June 28, 2022. Justice Chandra was sworn in by Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena at LG's secretariat Raj Niwas.

The post of Delhi High Court Chief Justice was lying vacant after the retirement of Justice Dhirubhai Naranbhai Patel. Justice Vipin Sanghi was appointed as the Acting Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court in March. Justice Sanghi has now been appointed as Chief Justice of Uttarakhand High Court.

The law ministry had notified the transfer of Satish Chandra Sharma from the Telangana high court to Delhi earlier this month on June 19. Justice Chandra who was serving as the Chief Justice of Telangana High Court was directed to assume charge of the office of the Delhi high court Chief Justice.

Justice Satish Chandra Sharma- 10 Facts You Need To Know About Him

1. Justice Satish Chandra Sharma was born on November 30, 1961 in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

2. He completed Bachelor of Science in 1981 from Dr. Hari Singh Gour University, Sagar with distinction in three subjects.

3. He was also awarded National Merit Scholarship for Post Graduate Studies.

4. He enrolled as a student of law in Dr. Hari Singh Gour University, Sagar in 1981 and obtained an LL.B. degree in 1984 with three university Gold Medals.

5. He became an advocate in 1984 and practiced in Constitutional, Service, Civil and Criminal matters before the Madhya Pradesh High Court in Jabalpur.

6. He was appointed as the Additional Central Government Counsel in May 1993. He was later appointed as senior panel counsel by Government of India in June 2004.

7. He was designated as a Senior Advocate by the Madhya Pradesh High Court in 2003 at the age of 42 years. He was one of the youngest among the senior advocates of the High Court.

8. He was elevated as a Judge of Madhya Pradesh HC on January 18, 2008 and was appointed as a Permanent Judge on January 15, 2010.

9. Justice Sharma was transferred to Karnataka High Court in January 2021. He later became the Acting Chief Justice of the Karnataka HC on August 31, 2021.

10. Justice Sharma then took oath as the Chief Justice of Telangana HC on October 11, 2021.