Who is Dinkar Gupta? Senior IPS Officer appointed Director General of NIA

NIA Director General: Dinkar Gupta, the former Punjab DGP was appointed as the new Director-General of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on June 23, 2022. NIA is an anti-terror probe agency that was formed after the 26/11 attack in Mumbai. Earlier in May 2021, Director General of CRPF Kuldeep Singh was given an additional charge of the NIA after the retirement of Y C Modi.

As per the official order announcing the new NIA Director General, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet cleared the name of Dinkar Gupta, a 1987-batch IPS officer from Punjab, for the top NIA post. Dinkar Gupta will hold the post of NIA Chief will March 31, 2024, which is the date of his retirement or till further orders, whichever comes earlier.

Who is Dinkar Gupta? New NIA Director General

1. With a Master’s Degree in Police Administration, Dinkar Gupta held the position of the Director General of Punjab Police in 2019 and served in the post for a period of two years and seven months.

2. Dinkar Gupta was shifted as Chairman of Punjab Police Housing Board as he had sought permission for a central deputation.

3. Dinkar Gupta also held the post of Director General of Police, Intelligence, Punjab, which involved the direct supervision of the Punjab State Intelligence Wing, Organised Crime Control Unit (OCCU), and State Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS).

4. Dinkar Gupta, an experienced and distinguished officer, earlier had an eight-year stint on the central deputation from June 2004 to July 2012. During this time, he held sensitive assignments including as the head of the Intelligence Bureau Unit which looked after the security of VVIPs.

NIA Director General Dinkar Gupta: Medal and Honours

1. Dinkar Gupta was decorated with two Police Gallantry Medals in 1992 and 1994.

2. He was also decorated with the Police Medal for the Meritorious Services by the President and the Presidents Police Medal for Distinguished Service (2010)

3. Dinkar Gupta, in 1999, was awarded the British Chevening Gurukul Scholarship by the British Council at London School of Economics, London.

National Investigation Agency: What is the role?

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is a primary counter-terrorist task force of India which is empowered to deal with the investigation of the terror-related crimes across the states without any special permission from the States under the written proclamation from the Home Affairs Ministry.

NIA came into existence with enactment of the National Investigation Agency Act 2008 by the Parliament of India on Dec 31, 2008. It was passed after the deadly 26/11 terror attack in Mumbai. The founding Director-General of NIA was Radha Vinod Raju and he served the position till January 31, 2010.

NIA Officer List

S. No. NIA Officers 1 Radha Vinod Raju 2 Sharad Chandra Sinha 3 Navneet Rajan Wasan 4 Sharad Kumar 5 Y.C. Modi 6 Kuldeep Singh

Special Secretary in the Home Ministry

Swagat Das, an IPS Officer of 1987-batch and at present posted as Special Director in the Intelligence Bureau, was appointed as the Special Secretary (Internal Security) in the Home Ministry. The post had fallen vacant on June 14 last after V S kamudi was appointed the Secretary.