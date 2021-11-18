Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar to be honoured with prestigious Karnataka Ratna Award posthumously

The Chief Minister of Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai announced on November 16, 2021, that Kannada film star Puneeth Rajkumar will be conferred with the ‘Karnataka Ratna Award’ posthumously. Puneeth Rajkumar passed away on October 29, 2021, due to cardiac arrest at the age of 46.

Puneeth Rajkumar, considered the Kannada Cinema’s reigning star, will be the 10th recipient of the state’s highest civilian order. Puneeth was the youngest of 5 children of matinee idol Dr. Rajkumar.

The Chief Minister, while making the announcement said, “After discussion with several people, I have decided to confer Karnataka Ratna Award posthumously to Puneeth Rajkumar. I’m making this announcement today.”

ಕನ್ನಡನಾಡಿನ ಜನಪ್ರಿಯ ಕಲಾವಿದ ದಿವಂಗತ ಶ್ರೀ ಪುನೀತ್ ರಾಜಕುಮಾರ್ ಅವರಿಗೆ ಮರಣೋತ್ತರ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ರತ್ನ ಪ್ರಶಸ್ತಿ ನೀಡಿ ಗೌರವಿಸಲು ರಾಜ್ಯ ಸರ್ಕಾರ ತೀರ್ಮಾನಿಸಿದೆ.



State Government has decided to honour late Sri #PuneethRajukumar with Karnataka Ratna award posthumously.#KarnatakaRatna — Basavaraj S Bommai (@BSBommai) November 16, 2021

The announcement was made by the Chief Minister while speaking at the ‘Puneetha Namana’. It was an event to pay homage to the late Puneeth Rajkumar and was organized by the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce.

Ever since the death of Puneeth Rajkumar, there has also been a chorus demanding to honour him with the ‘Padma Shri’ Award.

Karnataka Ratna Award announcement welcomed with standing ovation

The Karnataka Ratna Award announcement by the Chief Minister of the state was welcomed with a standing ovation at an event that was attended by the former Chief Ministers Siddaramaiah and B S Yediyurappa, host of political leaders, State Congress Chief D K Shivakumar, and the film personalities of Kannada as well as South Indian Film Industry.

Karnataka State Award: Previous Recipients

• Karnataka State Award was last awarded to Dr. Virendra Heggade for the social service in the year 2009.

• Other recipients of the Karnataka State Award are CNR Rao (Science), S Nijalingappa (Politics), Dr. Devi Prasad Shetty (Medical), Shivakumara Swamiji (Social Service), Bhimsen Joshi (Music), and Dr J Javaregowda (Education & Literature).

• Notably, Puneeth Rajkumar’s late father Rajkumar was also among the first recipients of the Karnataka Ratna Award in 1992, along with poet Kuvempu.