Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar to be honoured with prestigious Karnataka Ratna Award posthumously

Karnataka State Award: Late Puneeth Rajkumar, considered the Kannada Cinema’s reigning star, will be the 10th recipient of the state’s highest civilian order. 

Created On: Nov 18, 2021 11:10 IST
Karnataka Ratna Award
Karnataka Ratna Award

The Chief Minister of Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai announced on November 16, 2021, that Kannada film star Puneeth Rajkumar will be conferred with the ‘Karnataka Ratna Award’ posthumously. Puneeth Rajkumar passed away on October 29, 2021, due to cardiac arrest at the age of 46.

Puneeth Rajkumar, considered the Kannada Cinema’s reigning star, will be the 10th recipient of the state’s highest civilian order. Puneeth was the youngest of 5 children of matinee idol Dr. Rajkumar.

The Chief Minister, while making the announcement said, “After discussion with several people, I have decided to confer Karnataka Ratna Award posthumously to Puneeth Rajkumar. I’m making this announcement today.”

The announcement was made by the Chief Minister while speaking at the ‘Puneetha Namana’. It was an event to pay homage to the late Puneeth Rajkumar and was organized by the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce.

Ever since the death of Puneeth Rajkumar, there has also been a chorus demanding to honour him with the ‘Padma Shri’ Award.

Karnataka Ratna Award announcement welcomed with standing ovation

The Karnataka Ratna Award announcement by the Chief Minister of the state was welcomed with a standing ovation at an event that was attended by the former Chief Ministers Siddaramaiah and B S Yediyurappa, host of political leaders, State Congress Chief D K Shivakumar, and the film personalities of Kannada as well as South Indian Film Industry.

Karnataka State Award: Previous Recipients

Karnataka State Award was last awarded to Dr. Virendra Heggade for the social service in the year 2009.

Other recipients of the Karnataka State Award are CNR Rao (Science), S Nijalingappa (Politics), Dr. Devi Prasad Shetty (Medical), Shivakumara Swamiji (Social Service), Bhimsen Joshi (Music), and Dr J Javaregowda (Education & Literature).

Notably, Puneeth Rajkumar’s late father Rajkumar was also among the first recipients of the Karnataka Ratna Award in 1992, along with poet Kuvempu.

Demise of Puneeth Rajkumar

Kannada Superstar Puneeth Rajkumar passed away on October 29, 2021, at the age of 46 due to cardiac arrest. He was laid to rest with full state honours at Dr Rajkumar Punyabhoomi in Kanteerava Studio, next to his father and mother on October 31, 2021.

Popularly known as ‘Appu’ and ‘Power star’ by his fans, Puneeth made his debut on screen when he was just 6 years old. He went on to win National Award as a child artist for the film “Bettada Hoovu”. Puneeth, then, remerge as a lead actor in 2002 and further went on to star in 29 movies, delivering some of the biggest hits of the Kannada Cinema.

 

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS
RRB NTPC Exam 2020 : Check Application status here from 21st to 30th Sep, 2020. Also, get complete details.

Related Stories

Comment (0)

Post Comment

1 + 2 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

    Monthly Current Affairs PDF

    • Current Affairs PDF October 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF September 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF August 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF July 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF June 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF May 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF April 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF March 2021
    View all

    Monthly Current Affairs Quiz PDF

    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF October 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF September 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF August 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF July 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF June 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF May 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF April 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF March 2021
    View all