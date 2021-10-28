Kannada Rajyotsava 2021: 5 lakh people sing together for Karnataka Formation Day celebrations

Kannada Rajyotsava 2021: Around 5 lakh singers on October 28, 2021, sang popular Kannada songs at 1000 iconic tourist attractions in Karnataka. The event has been organized as part of the state government’s Kannada Rajyotsav celebrations. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, minister Sunil Kumar, Chief secretary, and other bureaucrats also participated in the event organized as part of Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations.

5 lakh people sing for Kannada Rajyotsav 2021: Key Highlights:

• As per Kannada and Culture Minister V Sunil Kumar, not only singers but any citizen can join and sing the songs. This is not a government programme but a people’s event.

• The three Kannada songs that will be sung at the event are- ‘Jogada Siri Belakinalli’ by Dr KS Nissar Ahmed, ‘Baarisu Kannada Dindimava’ by Rashtrakavi Kuvempu, and ‘Huttidare Kannada Nadalli Huttabeku’ by music director Hamsalekha.

• The mega-event will take place in Bengaluru at Vidhana Soudha.

• The Kannada and Culture Department will be coordinating with all the 31 district administrations and private organisations. Kannada associations all over the world will also be participating in the event.

Students to sing in front of Mysore Palace, Hampi

As a number of foreign Kannada organisations will join the celebrations of Kannada Rajyotsav online, the college and school students will sing in front of Mysore Palace, Hampi as well as other cultural sites.

People will also sing the songs at railway stations, bus stands, and airports at Mangaluru, Hubballi, and Bengaluru

About Kannada Rajyotsava

Kannada Rajyotsava or Karnataka Day or Karnataka Formation Day is celebrated on November 1 every year. In 1965, on this day, all the Kannada language-speaking regions of South India were merged to form the state of Karnataka.

The day is a government holiday in the state where people from all over Karnataka come together to celebrate the special day. The Government of Karnataka has also planned several other programs to celebrate Kannada Rajyotsava 2021. As per an official, a procession of tableaux of various departments will also be taken out to highlight various schemes of the state government.