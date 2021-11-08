Kerala govt to create database of people aged 30 above for early detection, treatment of lifestyle diseases

Kerala Health Minister Veena George on November 6, 2021, announced that the Kerala government is in working on creating a databank of those who are above 30 years of age for early detection and treatment of lifestyle diseases. The project will be carried out at the Panchayat Level with the help of all local bodies, MLAs, and MPs.

Earlier, during an Assembly discussion in August 2021 for grants for Medical, Public Health and Family Welfare in the revised Budget for the FY2021, Veena George highlighted that 60 per cent of the annual morbidity in Kerala was directly or indirectly linked to lifestyle diseases and it was important that this challenge is addressed.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George inaugurated Hridayathil Hibi Eden Project

George announced the making of the database while inaugurating a ‘Hridayathil Hibi Eden’ Project that was initiated by the Lok Sabha MP Hibi Eden under which around 100 patients in need will be offered angioplasty treatment free of cost.

George also inaugurated the renovated Gastroenterology department of Indira Gandhi Cooperative Hospital at Kochi.

Kerala govt to conduct study the kind of cancer prevalent in state

Kerala Health Minister Veena George also announced that the Kerala government is also deliberating on conducting a study that will assess what kind of cancer is prevalent in Kerala so that the state government can take measures accordingly to curb this disease.

Transform Ernakulam into health tourism centre: Kerala Health Minister Veena George

Kerala Health Minister Veena George also announced that Kerala Government aims at transforming Ernakulam into a health tourism centre. For this purpose, the Kerala government is holding talks with the Ministry of Tourism and AYUSH. The state government will utilize Indian medical and modern medical facilities to make Ernakulam a health tourism centre and offer the best medical treatment compared to other parts of India.

Kerala: Mathru Kavacham campaign, Seroprevalence study against COVID-19

Among other medical schemes, the Kerala government in July 2021 had also announced the launch of the Mathru Kavacham campaign for vaccinating pregnant women against COVID-19.

In August 2021, the Kerala government granted permission for conducting a COVID-19 seroprevalence study in Kerala for assessing the immunity of people against coronavirus.

