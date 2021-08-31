Current Affairs in Short: 31 August 2021

Indian, Algerian Navies participate in maiden naval exercise

•The Indian and Algerian navies on August 30, 2021, participated in a maiden naval exercise off the Algerian coast in a bid to increase interaction and maritime cooperation between the two navies.

•Indian Navy was represented by stealth frigate INS Tabar and Algerian Navy was represented by naval ship ANS Ezzadjer.

•The naval exercises included coordinated maneuvering, steam past, and communication procedures between the navies.

•The naval exercises aimed to help both navies to understand the concept of operations followed by each other and enhanced interoperability.

•In the past few years, India has been working on boosting Defence and security ties with various African nations.

PM Modi to release special commemorative coin on 125th Birth Anniversary of Srila Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada

•Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 1, 2021, will release a special commemorative coin of Rs 125 via video conferencing on the 125th Birth Anniversary of Srila Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada.

•Swami Prabhupada was the founder of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), commonly known as the ‘Hare Krishna Movement'. He also wrote several books on the teachings of the path of Bhakti Yoga and established over a hundred temples.

•ISKCON has played an instrumental role in the dissemination of Vedic literature across the world. It has translated Shrimad Bhagavad Gita and other Vedic literature into 89 languages.

COVID-19: Kerala to conduct seroprevalence study to assess immunity of people

•Kerala Health Minister Veena George on August 30, 2021, announced that Kerala has been granted permission to conduct a COVID-19 seroprevalence study in the state to assess the immunity of people against the virus.

•The seroprevalence study in Kerala will help in finding out how many people, who have been vaccinated or been infected with COVID-19, have been able to achieve immunity against COVID-19. The study will also aid in assessing how many more people are at risk of getting infected.

•The study will cover people aged 18 years and above, children aged between 5 to 17 years, pregnant women, tribal populations above 18 years of age, and people living in coastal areas and slum dwellers.

•The seroprevalence study has been conducted four times nationally. The last study reported that Kerala had the best score in the country with 42.07 per cent of people who had acquired immunity against COVID-19.

•A seroprevalence study uses antibody tests to estimate the percentage of people in a population who have antibodies against COVID-19. The study helps assess how many people in a specific population have been infected with COVID-19.

BCCI announces tender process to invite bids to acquire right to own and operate IPL team

•The BCCI on August 31, 2021, announced the release of a tender to invite bids to acquire the right to own and operate one of the two new Indian Premier League (IPL) teams proposed to be introduced in the tournament from the 2022 season.

•The ‘Invitation to Tender (ITT) contains the detailed terms and conditions governing the submission and evaluation of bids including eligibility requirements, proposed new teams’ rights, process for submissions of bids, and obligations, etc.

•The ITT will be made available on receipt of payment of a non-refundable fee of Rs 10,00,000 plus any applicable Goods and Services Tax (GST). The ITT will be available for purchase till October 5, 2021.

•The interested parties can send an email on ittipl2021@bcci.tv with the subject line ‘ITT for the Right to Own and Operate One of Two Proposed New IPL Teams’

•The release further clarifies that purchasing the ITT does not necessarily entitle any person to bid. Only those meeting the eligibility criteria as per the ITT will be eligible to bid.

Indian Army gets Rs 14,000 crore ‘Make in India’ boost through Akash missiles, Dhruv choppers

•The Indian Army has sent proposals worth Rs 14,000 crore to acquire two regiments of the Akash-S Air Defence missile system and 25 Advanced Light Helicopters (ALHs), thereby giving a boost to ‘Make in India’ in the Defence sector.

•The proposal is with the Defence Ministry. A high-level meeting chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is expected to soon announce the decision on the approval of the proposal.

•The Akash-S missiles, a new variant of the Akash missile system aids in increasing the accuracy in neutralizing the aircraft and cruise missiles at a distance up to 25-30 kms. The missiles can withstand extremely cold conditions in Ladakh and move around the mountainous region along the China and Pakistan border.

•The 25 Advanced Light Helicopters (ALHs) Dhruv Mark 3 will aid in enhancing the aviation squadrons of the Indian force. The Indian Army is the largest operator of the ALH Dhruv helicopters in the country.