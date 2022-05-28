Ladakh Army Accident: At least 7 soldiers killed after army vehicle falls into Shyok river in Ladakh

Indian Army Ladakh: At least 7 Indian army soldiers were killed and several others injured after the army vehicle they were travelling in skidded off the road and fell into the Shyok river in Ladakh on May 27, 2022. The army vehicle carrying 26 soldiers fell to a depth of around 50-60 feet.

The Indian Army in a statement said, “A party of 26 was moving from the transit camp in Partapur to a forward location in Sub sector hanif. The army vehicle skidded off the road and fell into Shyok river in Turtuk sector of Ladakh, resulting in injuries to all occupants.”

All the 26 soldiers in Ladakh accident were evacuated to an army field hospital and surgical teams from Leh were also rushed to Partapur.

Indian Army Vehicle Accident: PM Modi expresses anguish over Ladakh accident

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed anguish via Twitter over the Ladakh accident. He wrote, “My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I hope those injured recover at the earliest. All possible assistance is being given to the affected.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed condolences and wished speedy recovery to those injured. The Home Minister in said, “The accident that took place when an Indian Army Bus fell into a gorge in Ladakh is very sad. I express my condolences to the families of our brave soldiers who lost lives in the accident.”

लद्दाख में भारतीय सेना की एक बस के खाई में गिरने से हुई दुर्घटना अत्यंत दुःखद है। इस हादसे में हमने अपने जिन वीर जवानों को खोया है मैं उनके परिजनों के प्रति संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूँ। घायलों को त्वरित उपचार के लिए ले जाया गया है, ईश्वर से उनके शीघ्र स्वास्थ्य लाभ की कामना करता हूँ। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 27, 2022

Ladakh Indian Army Accident: Where it happened?

The accident in which at least 7 Indian soldiers lost their lives took place when an Indian army vehicle carrying 26 soldiers fell into Shyok river in Turtuk sector of Ladakh.

The soldiers were moving from the Transit Camp in Partapur to a forward location in sub sector Hanif at around 9 am on May 27. About 25 km from Thoisa, the vehicle skidded off the road and fell into the river.'

Medical care provided for soldiers injured in Ladakh vehicle accident

As per the Indian Army there are grievous injuries and dedicated efforts are underway to ensure that the best medical care is provided to the injured soldiers, including requisition of the air effort from the Air force to shift the more serious casualties to Western Command.