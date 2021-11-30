Indian-Origin CEOs in Silicon Valley- Check full list

Indian-Origin CEOs: Twitter Co-founder Jack Dorsey announced on November 29, 2021, that he will be stepping down as the Chief Executive of Silicon Valley. With his latest decision, Dorsey has paved the way for an IIT-Bombay Graduate and Indian-origin Parag Agrawal to be the new CEO of Twitter. Parag Agrawal has also become the youngest CEO in top 500 companies after the Board of Directors appointed him unanimously.

The CEOs from India are known for excelling and leaving their mark everywhere in the world, particularly in technology. For decades, the Indian-origin CEOs have been playing a significant role in the tech industry and have been contributing in many ways. As an IIT-Bombay Graduate Paras Agrawal takes over as CEO of Twitter, here is a list of other Indian-origin CEOs in Silicon Valley that you should know about.

Indian-Origin CEOs in Silicon Valley Companies Parag Aggarwal Twitter Satya Nadella Microsoft Shantanu Narayen Adobe Inc. Arvind Krishna IBM Nikesh Arora Palo Alto Networks Sundar Pichai Google and Alphabet George Kurian NetApp Jayshree Ullal Arista Networks

What is Silicon Valley?

Silicon Valley is home to many Start-Ups and global technology companies including Google, Facebook, Apple, which are among the most prominent ones. Silicon Valley is in the Southern San Francisco Bay Area of California. The place is also the site of the technology-focused institutions that are centered around Palo Alto’s Stanford University.

Silicon valley in the US also includes the headquarters of more than 30 businesses in the Fortune 1000 and thousands of start-up companies.

Why Silicon Valley is significant?

It was in Silicon Valley in the United States that the Silicon-based integrated circuit, the microcomputer, and the microprocessor, among other technologies, were developed. As of the year 2013, Silicon Valley has employed about a quarter of a million information technology workers.