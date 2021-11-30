Meet New Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal – an IIT Bombay Graduate, who joins elite league of Indian-origin Silicon Valley CEOs

Parag Agrawal – New Twitter CEO: In a move that surprised many Jack Dorsey, the co-founder and chief executive officer of Twitter announced his move to step away from the company yesterday. Dorsey who took over as the CEO of Twitter in 2005, has named Parag Agrawal – an IIT Bombay alumnus and chief technology officer of Twitter as his success. Parag, who takes over as Twitter CEO, is a Computer Science Graduate from IIT Bombay who joins the elite league of Indian-origin Silicon Valley CEOs with Sundar Pichai and Satya Nadella.

Here’s everything you need to Know about New Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal!

Early Schooling and Graduation: Parag did his early schooling from Atomic Energy Central School in Mumbai. Following this, he pursued his Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science and Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay.

Doctorate and Early Career: After completing his graduation, Parag moved to got his Ph.D. in Computer Science from Stanford University. After completing his doctorate, Agrawal started his career and between 2006 to 2010 he held the position of senior researcher with Tech and IT Giants Microsoft, Yahoo! and US telecom major AT&T, before joining Twitter in 2011.

Move to Twitter: Parag Agrawal joined Twitter in October 2011 as a software engineer. In 2017, he was elevated to the position of Chief Technology Officer and has been serving as the CTO of the company until now.

Deep gratitude for @jack and our entire team, and so much excitement for the future. Here’s the note I sent to the company. Thank you all for your trust and support 💙 https://t.co/eNatG1dqH6 pic.twitter.com/liJmTbpYs1 — Parag Agrawal (@paraga) November 29, 2021

Contributions at Twitter: Parag Agrawal ’s rise at Twitter doesn’t come as a surprise to many who are familiar with him and twitter as an organization. During the last 5 years, he has been responsible for company's technical strategy, leading work to improve development velocity while advancing the state of Machine Learning across the company. He has also led Twitter’s efforts in using artificial intelligence (AI) to increase the relevance of tweets in users’ timelines.

Project BlueSky: In 2019, Jack Dorsey appointed Parag Agrawal as CEO of Project Bluesky, an internal project within twitter that was aimed at controlling misinformation on Twitter. In August 2021, Jay Graber was appointed as the leader of Bluesky.

Personal Life: Born in Mumbai – India, Parag’s mother is a retired School Teacher while his father held a senior position at the Atomic Energy Establishment. In terms of married life, Parag is married to Vineeta – a BS in BioPhysics from Stanford University. She also completed her MD and PhD from Harvard Medical School / MIT. Currently, she is serving as a General Partner in venture capitalist firm Andreessen Horowitz.