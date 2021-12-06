Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2021: History, Interesting Facts and why is it celebrated?

Mahaparinirvan Din 2021: Mahaparinirvan Diwas is observed annually on December 6 to mark the death anniversary of Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Constitution of India. Popularly known as Babasaheb Ambedkar, he is known for his significant contribution in shaping India that it is today. Mahaparinirwan Diwas 2021 marks Dr. B R Ambedkar’s 65th death anniversary and reminds us of the role that he played as an economist, as an activist, and as the flag bearer of Dalit activism in India.

Babasaheb Ambedkar, who breathed his last on December 6, 1956, was born in Madhya Pradesh and was the 14th and the last child of his parents. On Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2021, let's read more about the history of the day and learn the exact meaning of Mahaparinirvan.

President Ram Nath Kovind paid floral tributes to Babasaheb Dr B.R. Ambedkar on his Mahaparinirvan Diwas at Parliament House Lawns, New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/nywxlYGFNh — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 6, 2021

Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2021 Date

Mahaparinirvan Diwas in India is observed annually on December 6 to mark the death anniversary of Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar.

What is Mahaparinirvan Diwas?

In the Buddhist tradition, ‘Parinirvana’ means and refers to someone who has attained nirvana in his lifetime and after death. BR Ambedkar’s death anniversary is referred to as Mahaparinirvan Diwas as he renounced Hinduism and had inspired the Dalit Buddhist Movement in the country. Mahaparinirvan Diwas signifies an equal society that B R Ambedkar had visualized for India.

Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2021 Significance

Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2021 sheds light on the work and the ideals of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar and the key role he played in shaping the country Post Independence. The Chairman of the Constitution Drafting Committee, BR Ambedkar embraced the philosophy of Buddhism and promoted a society that is free from the shackles of a rigid and unfair caste system.

Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2021: 5 Interesting Facts about B R Ambedkar

1. B R Ambedkar who had renounced Buddhism in 1956, was born to a Hindu family of Maharashtra’s Mahaaar Caste. It was considered as a lower caste and the people belonging to the same were referred to as ‘untouchables’.

2. Dr. Br Ambedkar, known for his academic achievements, did masters in 64 subjects and had studied across the world for 21 years. He was also the first Indian to pursue a doctorate.

3. Dr. B R Ambedkar is the only Indian whose statue has been erected alongside Karl Marx in Museum in London.

4. B R Ambedkar became the first lawyer who belonged to the lower caste in India.

5. Babasaheb Ambedkar was posthumously conferred with Bharat Ratna by the Indian Government. It is the country’s highest Civilian Award.