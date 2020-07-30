Maharashtra lockdown order: Lockdown extended till August 31, What will be open, what will be closed?

Maharashtra government has extended the lockdown in the state till August 31, 2020 in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases, The Chief Secretary Sanjay Kumar issued a notification stating that the decision was taken as an emergency step to prevent and contain the spread of COVID-19.

Under the state’s ‘Mission Begin Again’, malls, market complexes without theatres, restaurants and food courts located outside the containment zones have been allowed to operate between 9 am and 7 pm from August 5, 2020.

However, large public gatherings will continue to remain prohibited with only 50 guests allowed for marriage-related gatherings and 20 people for funerals. The Maharashtra Chief Minister has directed officials to ramp up tracing COVID patients and their contacts during this time.

What will be allowed to open?

Outdoor non-team Sports: The Maharashtra state government as a part of its “Mission Begin Again” has allowed several activities outside the containment zones such as non-team sports like golf, outdoor firing range, outdoor gymnastics, outdoor badminton, tennis and malkhamb. Proper sanitisation measures and physical distancing has to be ensured in these places.

Shops: All essential and non-essential shops will continue to operate.

Malls/ Market Spaces: Malls and market areas without cinema halls will be allowed to open between 9 am to 7 pm.

Government/ Private: All government and private offices can reopen. The private offices can operate with 10 percent strength only.

Saloons/ Spas/ Beauty Parlours: All spas, beauty parlours, barber shops and saloons will be allowed to reopen with preventive measures.

Newspapers: The printing and distribution of newspapers have also been allowed.

Movement of vehicles: Inter-district movement will be unrestricted only for attending places of work and for medical reasons. For shopping and other purposes, people are expected to visit nearby areas.

What will not be allowed?

Theatres: The theatres will continue to remain shut.

Swimming pools: The swimming pools will also remain closed in August until further orders.

Public Gatherings: Large public gatherings and congregations will continue to remain prohibited. Marriages can have only up to 50 guests.

Background

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray told the cabinet meeting that the lockdown is not important tracing of COVID-19 patients and their contacts will be the focus. All municipalities will need to follow the rules strictly.

Maharashtra’s total confirmed coronavirus cases have crossed the four-lakh mark in the last 24 hours with Pune emerging as one of the worst affected cities after Mumbai.