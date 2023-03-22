World Water Day 2023 Annually Celebrated to Raise Water Resources Management, Know Theme & more here

World Water Day is celebrated every year on March 22 to propagate water management systems among the populace across the globe. It is imperative that healthy freshwater environments need to be created in various nations around the world.

Today on this day i.e. March 22, 2023 (Wednesday) World Water Day is acknowledged. This annual practised was for the first time proposed by the universal organisation United Nations in 1993.

Happy #WorldWaterDay!💧



The UN 2023 Water Conference starts today - uniting the world to solve the water crisis.



You can play your part.



Your simple #WaterActions will make a big impact.



Be like the hummingbird 🐦 and do what you can!

➡️ https://t.co/aWPeSmrWjM pic.twitter.com/7xUQPLCL1f — UN-Water (@UN_Water) March 21, 2023

The day is significant as it helps in inspiring and stimulating action campaigns to deal with the ongoing water and sanitation crisis. Freshwater plays a pivotal role in life existing on Earth. It is undeniable that it keeps the ecosystem and human civilizations balanced. All human activities are supported and sustained by water.

Reasons for Celebrating World Water Day 2023

People may wonder why there is a need to worship water as a part of World Water Day in 2023. Every year the mission is to make human beings cognizant of the righteous use of water. Not only on this single day but fresh water must also be consciously used and preserved for the rest of the year in order to make it effectively available for posterity.

Water is our world's lifeblood, but it's being poisoned by pollution & drained by overuse.



This #WorldWaterDay let's reflect on our individual & collective roles to sustainably use and manage humanity’s lifeblood.



Let’s take action to ensure equitable access to water for all. pic.twitter.com/UmZJg2WfQs — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) March 22, 2023

According to the data shown by World Wildlife Fund, Water covers almost 70% of the Earth’s surface. However, considering the current scenario, only 3% of the world’s water has been reported as freshwater while two-thirds of the water is enshrouded with frozen glaciers.

Only a minimum amount of water is safe and drinkable for the world population. The natural water recycling process verifies that fresh water on Earth should be successfully maintained and secured. Besides this, the upsurging demand for clean water along with the continuously rising global population is a serious threat to the world and also to water conservation.

Saving Water Resources for Future Generations

United Nations (UN) and UN-Water jointly celebrate global water day. Each year, the United Nations publishes a World Water Development Report. This annual report presents the problems as well as solutions related to water development and management.

It also analyses the world’s freshwater resources and provides data so that sustainable water policies are effectively implemented. Since water is not unlimited or infinite on Earth hence it must be managed properly. Failing which, a heavy dearth of water will be faced in near future.

The current situation is already alarming and there are countless reasons to be considered for saving water.



Water is the source of all life, on this #WorldWaterDay, let's take a pledge to conserve, preserve & save water. MoPSW is celebrating this day by creating awareness about making rivers and waterways free from pollution & urge everyone to their part in preventing water pollution. pic.twitter.com/Ci6BmrsUFt — Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (@shipmin_india) March 22, 2023

UN-Water Conference 2023

World Water Day is observed in accordance with the UN-Water Conference that begins today March 22, 2023, and will be concluding on March 24, 2023. This 3-day campaign is about accelerating results and actions regarding the water and sanitation challenges.

The conference taking place at UN headquarters in New York will see the whole world united together at a common platform to come up with solutions that can be initiated in the coming times.

For the rest two days, March 22-24, Tajikistan and Netherlands will co-host the event. Stakeholders and governments from different societies will join to make progress on Sustainable Development Goals (SDG 6) and to achieve other global targets.

Historical Facts

In Agenda 21 of the 1922 UN Conference on Environment and Development held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil the idea of World Water was formally put forward. The UN General Assembly adopted this decision in December 1992 that stated 22 March to be observed as "World Water Day".

During the COVID-19 period, the celebrations were held online mode due to restrictions everywhere in the world.

Theme for 2023

The current year’s theme for World Water Day is “accelerating the change to solve the water and sanitation crisis”. It encourages the public to alter their ways of water usage, consumption and management in their everyday lives. This is done to achieve Sustainable Development Goal 6 which aims at “Water and Sanitation for all by 2030”.

It is an important day in the global calendar because water conservation is much needed to maintain the social, environmental and economic well-being of all communities. Fresh water is used since immemorial times in all walks of life including culture, health, nutrition and integrity of nature. One cannot overlook these aspects as this can place the health of ecosystems in peril.

Also Read: Jindal Steel Company granted BIS License to Manufacture Fire-Resistant Steel, Know its Infrastructure Projects here