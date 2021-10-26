Marriage permissible only between biological man & woman: Centre to Delhi HC

The Centre in a submission to the Delhi High Court on October 25, 2021 stated that marriage is only permissible between "a biological man and a biological woman" under the current law.

The Solicitor General Tushar Mehta in his submission argued that ‘spouse’ means either husband or wife and ‘marriage’ is a term associated with heterosexual couples.

Mehta further said that there is a misconception regarding the landmark Navtej Singh Johar v. Union of India case, saying that it merely decriminalises a consensual homosexual act and does not talk about marriage.

A Delhi HC bench comprising Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh was hearing the arguments on a batch of three petitions. The bench has listed the matter for final hearing on November 30, 2021.

What are the three petitions? In the first petition, Abhijit Iyer Mitra and three others have sought a declaration to recognise same-sex marriage under the Hindu Marriage Act and the Special Marriage Act (SMA). The second petition was filed by two women seeking to get married under the Special Marriage Act (SMA). The third petition was filed by OCI cardholder Joydeep Sengupta, his partner, a US citizen named Russell Blaine Stephens and Mario Dpenha, an Indian queer rights activist pursuing a PhD at Rutgers University, USA. Their plea seeks that a foreign-origin spouse of an OCI cardholder should be allowed to apply for OCI registration regardless of gender or sexual orientation.

Key details about the hearing

The lawyer of Joydeep Sengupta and Russell Blaine Stephens, Karuna Nandy said that the two got married in New York and submitted that the Section 7A(1)(d) of the Citizenship Act, 1955 provides that a person married to an OCI, whose marriage is registered and subsisting for two years, should be declared eligible to apply for an OCI card as a spouse. She contended saying that the Citizenship Act is silent on the gender and sexuality of the spouse.

He said that there is no need to file a specific reply with respect to the Citizenship Act. He clarified that marriage is permissible between a biological man and a biological woman.