Meenakshi Sundareshwar actor Shiv Subramaniam passes away, funeral to take place in Mumbai

Shiv Subramaniam, an actor-Screenwriter who is known for his roles in serial Mukti Bandhan and Meenakshi Sundareshwar, passed away on the morning of April 11, 2022. Shiv Kumar Subramaniam, a popular cinema actor started his career as a writer with Parinda in 1989 and further went on to appear in a number of films and television shows. The reason behind Subramaniam’s demise is still unknown. The entire Indian film industry is mourning the loss of the veteran actor. Filmmaker Hansal Mehta issued a message a social media and informed that the funeral will take place in Mumbai on April 11.

Hazaron Khwaishein Aisi, the political drama for which Shiv Subramaniam wrote the screenplay and the original story earned great reviews. The movie was also screened at 12 film festivals in six months. Shiv Subramaniam played the lead role in Color TV's serial 'Mukti Bandhan' where he played the role of a businessman. Nail Polish and Meenakshi Sundareshwar were more of Subramaniam's more recent roles.

Shiv Subramanian: Film career, Awards and Honours

Shiv Subramaniam was an Indian actor and a screenwriter who is known for his role-playing I.M. Virani, a leading industrial tycoon in the serial Mukti Bandhan. Shiv Subramaniam started his career by writing a screenplay for the 1989 film Parinda which is directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. Subramaniam also wrote a screenplay for the 2005 film Hazaron Khwahishein Aisi which was directed by Sudhir Mishra. Shiv Subramaniam also appeared in both films in supporting roles.

Awards and honours

1. Shiv Subramaniam won Filmfare Award for Best Story for 'Hazaron Khawaishein Aisis'. He shared the award with Sudhir Mishra and Ruchi Narain.

2. Subramaniam also won a Filmfare Award for Best Screenplay for Parinda.

Shiv Subramaniam: Filmography

As Screenwriter

Movies Role Teen Patti Story, Screenplay and Dialogue Hazaron Khwaishein Aisi Original Story and Screenplay with Sudhir Mishra and Ruchi Narain Chameli Screenplay Dead End (TV Movie) Dialogue Arjun Pandit Screenplay Is Raat ki Subah Nahin Screenplay 1942: A Love Story Story and Screenplay Parinda Screenplay

As Actor

1. Tu Hai Mera Sunday

2. Meenakshi Sundareshwar

3. Nail Polish

4. Hichki

5. Lakhon mein ek

6. Stanley ka dabba

7. 1942: A Love Story

8. Parinda

9. Kaminey

10. Teen Patti

11. That Girl in Yellow Boots