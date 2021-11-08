Meghalaya govt approves creation of Eastern West Khasi Hills district, Know Significance

The Meghalaya government on November 5, 2021, approved a proposal to upgrade the Mairang Civil Sub-division to a full-fledged district called Eastern West Khasi Hills district. Mairang is now a sub-division under the West Khasi Hills district. The new district Eastern West Khasi Hills will be inaugurated on November 10, 2021, announced Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma.

The government has given directions to the concerned department to handle the expenditure and work out all details for the new district. These expenditures will reflect in the state budget in 2022, informed Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong.

Meghalaya govt approves creation of Eastern West Khasi Hills district: Significance

The Meghalaya government approving the creation of Eastern West Khasi Hills district will help in ensuring that administration will remain closer to the people and the implementation of several schemes will also be more effective, said Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Tynsong.

West Khasi Hills in Meghalaya – Key facts, tribes, places of interest

When was West Khasi Hills district formed?

West Khasi Hills in Meghalaya was created out of the Khasi Hills district on October 28, 1976. Initially, it was bifurcated into two Civil Sub-divisions and South West Khasi Hills. On November 10, 2021, one of the two Civil Sub-divisions namely the Mairang will be upgraded to a full-fledged district called Eastern West Khasi Hills district.

What is the headquarter of West Khasi Hills?

Nongstoin is the headquarter of the West Khasi Hills district. The West Khasi Hills cover an area of 3,911.22 sq. km. As per provisional figures provided by the 2011 Census, the population of the West Khasi Hills is 2,87,781.

Which tribe is found in West Khasi Hills?

The West Khasi Hills is predominantly inhabited by the Khasi tribe. Scholars have tried to trace the emergence of Khasi races and their settlement history but the findings have not been satisfactory so far.

The Khasi Hills – Background

Located in the Shillong Plateau in Meghalaya, the Khasi Hills is a low mountain formation that is a part of the Garo-Khasi-Jaintia range. The Khasi Hills connects with the Purvanchal Range and more extensive Patkai Range. The Khasi Hills district was divided into West Khasi Hills and East Khasi Hills on October 28, 1976.

Some of the key places of interest in the Khasi Hills district are as follows:

•Langshiang Falls, 3rd highest waterfalls in India

•Lum Shyllong, highest peak in the whole Khasi Hills region

•Mawthadraishan Peak, 2nd highest peak in Meghalaya

•Umyiap Paddy Field, the longest paddy field in Northeast India

•Sohra, the wettest places in the world

