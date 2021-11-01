India, World Bank sign $40 million Meghalaya Health Systems Strengthening Project

The Central Government, Meghalaya Government, and the World Bank on October 28, 2021, signed a $40 million Meghalaya Health Systems Strengthening Project (MHSSP) for improving the quality of health services and strengthening the capacity to handle future handle emergencies including the COVID-19 pandemic in Meghalaya.

What is Meghalaya Health Systems Strengthening Project? The Ministry of Finance stated that the Meghalaya Health Systems Strengthening Project, signed on October 28, 2021, will aid in boosting the management and governance capabilities of Meghalaya and its health facilities. The Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance stated that “Strengthening and expanding health care systems is a priority for the Government of India.” The MHSSP was signed by Rajat Kumar Mishra, Additional Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance (on behalf of Central government), Ramkumar S, Joint Secretary, Department of Health and Family Welfare (on behalf of Meghalaya government), and Junaid Ahmad, Country Director India (on behalf of the World Bank).

Focus areas of Meghalaya Health Systems Strengthening Project (MHSSP):

•Assist in expanding the design and coverage of Meghalaya’s health insurance program,

•Improving the quality of health services through certification and better human resource systems,

•Enabling efficient access to medicines and diagnostics to the poor and vulnerable in the state,

•Merge with PMJAY to cover 100 per cent of the households in Meghalaya,

•Invest in infection prevention and management of bio-medical waste (both solid and liquid waste).

Meghalaya Health Systems Strengthening Project - Significance

The Meghalaya Health Systems Project will help in strengthening the effectiveness of Meghalaya’s health insurance program known as the Megha Health Insurance Scheme (MHIS). The MHIS currently covers 56 per cent of the households in Meghalaya.

With the merger of MHIS with the national Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna (PMJAY), the scheme now aims to give a more comprehensive package and cover 100 per cent of the households in Meghalaya. The merger will also help in reducing roadblocks that poor families face while accessing hospital services and preventing damaging out-of-pocket costs.

As a key strategy, the MHSSP will also help in moving the health sector towards a performance-based financing system where Internal Performance Agreements (IPAs) between the Department of Health and Family Welfare (DoHFW) and its subsidiaries will develop more accountability at all levels. This in turn is expected to further enhance the management of the system to deliver quality health services.

The MHSSP will also aid in promoting synergy between various schemes and expand the capacity of the state insurance agency.

Meghalaya Health Systems Strengthening - Benefits

The Meghalaya Health Systems Strengthening Project will benefit 11 districts in Meghalaya. It will enhance the health sector at the primary and secondary levels by building their clinical skills and strengthening their planning and management capabilities. The MHSSP will help women and those located in remote areas towards better utilization of healthcare services at the community level.

The Project will also invest in infection prevention and control for a more resilient response to health emergencies, pandemics, and future outbreaks. Noting that improved healthcare services may lead exponential increase in bio-medical waste and improper disposal management of bio-medical waste or other hazardous wastes leads to environmental risks.

Therefore, the Meghalaya Health Systems Strengthening Project will also invest in enhancing the overall ecosystem for the disposal management of bio-medical waste (both solid and liquid waste). This will include collection, segregation and disinfection while improving the quality of health services, patient safety, and safeguarding the environment.

