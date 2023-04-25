Global Defence Expenses 2022 Leaps by 3.7 Percent, Know Top 10 Largest Military Spenders here

Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) published the Global Military Expenditure Report for the year 2022. This fact sheet highlights that Gross Expenses in Militaries around the globe have reportedly been in the air which is about $2240 billion.

Moreover, three major spenders of the world last year namely the United Nations, China and Russia played a major role in contributing 56 per cent to the world’s total money outlaid on martial services.

This data was declared on April 24, 2023 (Monday) by the global institute SIPRI. The reasons for these global costs occurring on battalions are due to multifarious factors which are economical and political. Let us figure out what is triggering money spending in the defence sector.

World military expenditure rose by 3.7% in real terms in 2022, to reach a record high of $2240 billion. Global spending grew by 19% over the decade 2013–22 and has risen every year since 2015. New SIPRI data on #MilitarySpending out now.



Press Release ➡️ https://t.co/CUMd3854kT pic.twitter.com/eHjtwcMO6U — SIPRI (@SIPRIorg) April 25, 2023

Russia-Ukraine Crisis

The list shows that various nations have spent hefty amounts of money and in 2022, it is the 8th time in a row that the expenditure resulted in a major rise of $2240 billion and crossed all times. Europe accelerated to 13 per cent in terms of spending and was further followed by Russia and Ukraine.

It was also found that since a decade, world spending has expanded by 19% between 2013 to 2022. Additionally, the financial and armed forces assistance provided to Ukraine also reflects the threat from Russia. This situation between Russia and Ukraine has affected the spending decisions of several states and tensions across East Asia.

World military expenditure reaches new record high as European spending surges. New SIPRI data on global #MilitarySpending out now.#GDAMS2023



Press Release ➡️ https://t.co/CUMd384wvl

Fact Sheet ➡️ https://t.co/qBe5MZu9fi pic.twitter.com/UjlnFOlxWP — SIPRI (@SIPRIorg) April 24, 2023

Senior Researcher at SIPRI’s Military Expenditure and Arms Production Programme, Dr Nan Tian announced that this uncontrolled and constant increase in the past few years is alarming as it indicates that the world is living in uncertainty and insecurity.

Record of Highest Military Purchases

The Military expenditure across Central and Western Europe made a total of $345 billion in 2022. When the revolution or the cold war of 1989 concluded, spending by these regions exceeded while the ratio was 30 per cent more than what was in 2013.

The USA🇺🇸 remains by far the world’s biggest military spender. US military spending reached $877 billion in 2022, which was 39% of total global military spending.



Read more in SIPRI’s latest Fact Sheet ➡️ https://t.co/qBe5MZu9fi

Explore the database ➡️https://t.co/J7PtDegvO9 pic.twitter.com/koFwg9q5Os — SIPRI (@SIPRIorg) April 24, 2023

Senior Researcher with SIPRI’s Military Expenditure and Arms Production Programme Dr Diego Lopes da Silva stated that the intrusion of Ukraine rapidly hiked military spending decisions in Central and Western Europe.

List of Top 10 Military Spenders 2022

S.No. Countries Military Spendings 1. United Nations $877 Billion 2. China $292 Billion 3. Russia $86.4 Billion 4. India $81.4 Billion 5. Saudi Arabia $75 Billion 6. United Kingdom $68.5 Billion 7. Germany $55.8 Billion 8. France $53.6 Billion 9. South Korea $46.4 Billion 10. Japan $46 Billion

