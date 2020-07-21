Ministry of Sports partners with UNICEF to promote volunteerism among Indian Youth

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) has signed a statement of Intent with YuWaah, which is a multi-stakeholder platform formed by UNICEF, to work in a partnership in order to promote volunteerism among youth.

The partnership also aims at helping the youth’s transition from education and learning productive work, skilling, and being an active citizen. The step will help the vision of Kiren Rijiju to mobilize one crore youth volunteers in India and contribute to PM Modi’s call for ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’.

The partnership between India and UNICEF was launched by Secretary, Youth Affairs, Usha Sharma, and UNICEF representative in India, Yasmin Ali Haque, in the presence of Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju.

Today, Secretary @YASMinistry Smt Usha Sharma signed "Statement of intent" with UNICEF representative in India Dr Yashmin Ali Hague for partnership with @UNICEFIndia, @YuWaahIndia & @UNinIndia to work together with young people for empowering them and to make them changemakers. pic.twitter.com/InuGV28EyO — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) July 20, 2020

Promoting India’s Youth:

At the event, Usha Sharma highlighted that at the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports see YuWaah as a unique opportunity that can provide a platform to fulfill the dreams and ambitions of the youth, for the youth and with the youth.

She added that partnership also gives a great platform to NSS, NYKS volunteers as they get a chance to interact with the global efforts.

UNICEF representative in India also asserted that YuWaah through this partnership with the UN agencies in India and the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports will support the young people of India to build and lead their agendas and thrive.

Partnership between UNICEF and MYAS:

The new partnership will benefit both the UN and the ministry efforts to work with young people to co-create and implement the solutions at scale tackling education, unemployment challenges, and skilling for the youth in India.

The partnership will include the collaboration on supporting young people in entrepreneurship, upskilling, creating linkages with aspirational socio-economic opportunities, providing career guidance support to the youth, civic participation among young people, establishment of the feedback mechanism between policy stakeholders and young people, supporting direct dialogue, and building the capacity of the NSS and NYKS cadre and volunteer force on sustainable development goals.

Kiren Rijiju while commenting on the partnership mentioned that it is very appropriate in these challenging times. He further added that he is confident that it will give a strong focus to our existing policies. The Indian government has been committed to listening to young people’s opinions and ideas and the new ways of thinking are what we need to address India’s upcoming challenges.