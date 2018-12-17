Miss Philippines Catriona Gray was crowned Miss Universe after she won the final round of the Miss Universe 2018 pageant, held in Bangkok, Thailand on December 17, 2018. Outgoing Miss Universe Demi Leigh Nel Peters from South Africa crowned her successor. Miss Philippines made it to the Top 5 along with Miss Puerto Rico, Vietnam, Philippines, South Africa and Venezuela. The top five were then asked questions that were crafted by fellow contestants and had to answer it in 30 seconds or less. This determined the Top 3.

The final three contestants included Miss Philippines, South Africa and Venezuela. During the final round, each contestant was asked the same question. While one was asked the question, the other two were required to wear headphones to keep them from listening to the question and answer. Final Question What is the most important lesson you've learned in your life and how would you apply it to your time as Miss Universe? Gray’s Answer: “I work a lot in the slums of Tondo, Manila and the life there is very poor, sad and I’ve always taught myself to look for the beauty in it, to look in the beauty of the children and be grateful. I would bring this aspect as a Miss Universe to see situations with a silver lining and to assess where I could give something, where I could provide something as a spokesperson. If I could teach people to be grateful, we could have an amazing world where negativity could not grow and foster and children would have smiles on their faces.” Key Highlights