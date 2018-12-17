Miss Philippines Catriona Gray was crowned Miss Universe after she won the final round of the Miss Universe 2018 pageant, held in Bangkok, Thailand on December 17, 2018. Outgoing Miss Universe Demi Leigh Nel Peters from South Africa crowned her successor.
Miss Philippines made it to the Top 5 along with Miss Puerto Rico, Vietnam, Philippines, South Africa and Venezuela. The top five were then asked questions that were crafted by fellow contestants and had to answer it in 30 seconds or less. This determined the Top 3.
The final three contestants included Miss Philippines, South Africa and Venezuela. During the final round, each contestant was asked the same question. While one was asked the question, the other two were required to wear headphones to keep them from listening to the question and answer.
|
What is the most important lesson you've learned in your life and how would you apply it to your time as Miss Universe?
Gray’s Answer: “I work a lot in the slums of Tondo, Manila and the life there is very poor, sad and I’ve always taught myself to look for the beauty in it, to look in the beauty of the children and be grateful. I would bring this aspect as a Miss Universe to see situations with a silver lining and to assess where I could give something, where I could provide something as a spokesperson. If I could teach people to be grateful, we could have an amazing world where negativity could not grow and foster and children would have smiles on their faces.”
Key Highlights
• Catriona Gray won the 2018 Miss Universe pageant, beating 93 other women representing their countries.
• With her win, Gray became the fourth contestant from the Philippines to win Miss Universe in almost 50 years. She joins Pia Wurtzbach (2015), Margarita Moran (1973) and Gloria Diaz (1969) in the feat.
• Pia Wurtzbach had last won the Miss Universe crown for the Philippines in 2015 and the succeeding edition was hosted in Manila.
• Gray won the crown while wearing a gorgeous red gown that had been designed by Filipino fashion designer Mak Tumang.
• Tamaryn Green of South Africa was first runner-up followed by Miss Venezuela Sthefany Gutiérrez, who was the second runner-up of Miss Universe 2018.
• This year’s pageant was applauded for its inclusivity and diverse competition. Miss Spain Angela Ponce made history as the pageant’s first openly transgender contestant and Rosa Montezuma became Panama’s first indigenous Miss Universe contestant.
|
• Born in Australia, Gray is a Filipina-Australian television host, singer, model, stage actress and beauty pageant titleholder.
• The 24-year-old was an early favourite this year. She entered her first pageant at the age of 5 years and then moved to the United States for university, where she studied music theory at the Berklee College of Music in Boston, Massachusetts.
• In addition, she obtained a Certificate in Outdoor Recreation and a black belt in Choi Kwang-Do martial arts.
• After finishing high school in Australia, she then moved to Manila, Philippines where she worked as a commercial model.
• On October 2, 2016, Gray was crowned Miss World Philippines 2016. After winning her national competition, Gray competed at Miss World 2016 held in MGM National Harbor, in Oxon Hill, Maryland, United States where she made it to the Top 5.
• In Philippine pageant history, Gray is the first Philippine national to represent the country in both the Miss World and Miss Universe competitions.
• Accordingly, she is the second Filipina to represent the Philippines in two major international pageants, the first one being Carlene Aguilar in 2005.
|
India’s Nehal Chudasama was among the 94 contestants who competed for the crown at the 67th Miss Universe pageant held in Bangkok.
However, Miss India failed to make it to the Top 20 shortlisted contestants at the Miss Universe 2018 contest.
The top 20 comprised of five semi-finalists chosen from each region - The Americas, Europe, Africa and Asia Pacific, as well as a Wild Card category.
The representatives from Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Costa Rica, Curacao, Great Britain, Hungary, Indonesia, Ireland, Jamaica, Nepal, Philippines, Poland, Puerto Rico, South Africa, Thailand, US, Venezuela and Vietnam made it to the Top 20.
About Miss Universe
The 67th Miss Universe pageant was held on December 17, 2018 at Impact, Muang Thong Thani in Nonthaburi Province, Thailand.
Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters of South Africa crowned her successor, Catriona Gray of the Philippines at the end of the event.
The show was hosted by comedian Steve Harvey and supermodel Ashley Graham, while television personality Carson Kressley and runway coach Lu Sierra provided commentary and analysis throughout the event. American singer-songwriter Ne-Yo performed during the competition.
This year’s pageant saw participation from contestants belonging to 94 countries and territories across the world, which surpasses the previous year’s record of 92 contestants.