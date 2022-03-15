Missile system very reliable, safe: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on accidental firing of missile

Rajnath Singh on accidental missile firing: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in an official statement in the Rajya Sabha over the inadvertent firing of missile on March 9 assured that the “missile system is very reliable and safe”. The Minister stated that the government has taken serious note of the incident and a formal high-level inquiry has been ordered.

The Minister added that the inquiry would determine the exact cause of the accident. He also mentioned that a review of the Standard Operating Procedures for operations, maintenance and inspections is being conducted.

Rajnath Singh further said India gives utmost priority to safety and security of weapon system and if any shortcoming is found, it would be immediately rectified. He further continued saying that India's safety procedures and protocols are of the highest order and are reviewed from time to time.

Rajnath Singh's full statement on accidental missile firing:

What exactly happened?

Pakistan Army had said that an Indian projectile had entered the Pakistani airspace and landed 124 km deep inside Pakistan's territory, near a place called Mian Channu on March 9. The missile caused some some damage to the surrounding areas. India had acknowledged last week that a “technical malfunction had led to the accidental firing of a missile”.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in the Rajya Sabha that the accident took place during routine maintenance and inspection at around 7 pm on March 9, 2022. He said one missile got released accidently and that it was learnt later that the missile had landed inside the territory of Pakistan. He expressed regret over the incident and said, "we are relieved that nobody was hurt due to the accident."

