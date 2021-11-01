Mission Clean: Punjab Chief Minister announces initiative to curb illegal sand mining, liquor trade

The Chief Minister of Punjab, Charanjit Singh Channi, announced ‘Mission Clean’ in a meeting on October 31, 2021, held with all the Deputy Commissioners and the Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) of the state.

The Chief Minister of Punjab, during the meeting, directed the officials to adopt a ‘zero-tolerance policy’ against corruption. He also ordered strict action against the drug, sand, and the liquor mafia.

As per the tweet by the Chief Minister’s Office, “Chief Minister Charanjit Channi directs the Civil and Police Administration of the state to launch ‘Mission Clean’ by taking strict action against Drug, Sand and Liquor Mafia besides ensuring the zero tolerance for corruption.”

Taking a serious note of the matter, CM Channi asks the mining, irrigation and civil & police administration to ensure that no farmer should be harrassed for lifting of soil from his land for farm leveling purpose. pic.twitter.com/QmDtiK0FX4 — CMO Punjab (@CMOPb) November 1, 2021

Mission Clean in Punjab: Key Details

• The Chief Minister of Punjab has directed the Mining Department to ensure that the sand and gravel should be available in the market at the Government rates while directing the DCs and SSPs to keep a check on it.

• Chief Minister Channi has also asked the mining department to ensure that no charges are levied on the sand being used by the Panchayats for development works.

• Ahead of Diwali, the Chief Minister has also asked the officials to ensure that the shopkeepers are facilitated and not harassed.

• Taking a serious note of the matter, Chief Minister has asked the mining, irrigation, and Civil & Police administration to ensure that no farmer must be harassed for the lifting of soil from his land for farm leveling purposes.

Chief Minister @CharanjitChanni directs Civil and Police administration of the state to launch 'Mission Clean' by taking strict action against Drug, Sand and Liquor Mafia besides ensuring zero tolerance for corruption. pic.twitter.com/vYiwQsqs7L — CMO Punjab (@CMOPb) October 31, 2021

Strong action against Corruption

The Chief Minister of Punjab Charanjit Singh Channi also held a meeting of the Vigilance department officials and gave directions for taking strong actions against those indulging in corruption.

The Director of Vigilance Bureau, Sidharth Chattopadhtaya was also present at the meeting. The Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, who holds the Home Portfolio, directed the Senior Superintendents of Police and DCs to be extra vigilant in the wake of festival season.