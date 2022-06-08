Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

Mithali Raj announces retirement from all forms of International Cricket; Check Career Stats, Awards

Mithali Raj retirement: Legendary Indian Cricketer Mithali Raj has announced retirement from all forms of International Cricket. 

Updated: Jun 8, 2022 15:50 IST
Mithali Raj
Mithali Raj

Mithali Raj net worth: The legendary Indian cricketer Mithali Raj announced her retirement on June 8, 2022, from all forms of International Cricketer. The latest decision has brought down the curtain on the glittering career of Mithali Raj since she made her debut for India in 1999. Mithali Raj has played 12 Tests, 232 ODIS, and 89 T20Is for India in her 19-year career. In a tweet, the Indian cricketer said, “Thank you for all your love & support over the years! I look forward to my 2nd innings with your blessing and support.”

Mithali Raj was born on December 3, 1982. Her father Dorai Raj was an airman in the Indian Air Force and her mother is Leela Raj. 

Mithali Raj started to play cricket at the young age of 10. She later started doing cricket coaching in her school days along with her elder brother. While playing for the Railways in the domestic competition, Mithali Raj began playing with stars such as Anjum Chopra, Purnima Rau, and Anju Jain for Air India. 

Mithali Raj in International Cricket

Mithali Raj has played for all the three cricket formats for India- Test, One Day and ODI. She was named among the probable in the 1997 Women's Cricket World Cup when she was just 14, however, she could not make it to the final squad.

Mithali Raj made her One Day International debut in 1999 against Ireland and scored an unbeaten 114 runs. She made her test debut in the 2001-2002 season against South Africa at Lucknow. On August 17, 2002, at the age of 19 in her third Test, she broke Karen Rolton's record of the world's highest individual Test score of 209.

When did Mithali Raj become the Captain of Indian Cricket Team?

Mithali Raj became the Captain of the Indian women's cricket team in 2005. She is the only player (female) to have captained India in more than one ICC ODI World Cup Final- in 2005 and 2017. She led the Indian Cricket Team to the finals in the 2005 Women's Cricket World Cup. 

Mithali Raj Achievements

1. Mithali Raj is the only female cricketer to surpass the 7,000 run mark in Women's One Day International Matches.

2. Mithali Raj is the first player to score 7 consecutive 50s in ODIs. She also holds the record for most half-centuries in WODIs. 

3. In June 2018, Mithali Raj became the first player from India to score 2,000 runs in T20Is, and also became the first woman cricketer to reach 2000 T20Is runs. 

4. Mithali Raj is the only female player to have captained the Indian Cricket Team in more than one ICC ODI World Cup Final. 

Mithali Raj Awards

Year Awards
2017 Wisden Leading Woman Cricketer 
2003 Arjuna Award
2015 Padma Shri
2021 Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna 

Mithali Raj Career stats

Competition Test ODI
Matches 12 232
Run Scored 699 7,805
Batting Average  43.68 50.68
100s/50s 1/4 7/64
Balls Bowled  72 171
Wickets 0 8
Catches/Stumpings 12/- 58/-

