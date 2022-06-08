Mithali Raj announces retirement from all forms of International Cricket; Check Career Stats, Awards

Mithali Raj net worth: The legendary Indian cricketer Mithali Raj announced her retirement on June 8, 2022, from all forms of International Cricketer. The latest decision has brought down the curtain on the glittering career of Mithali Raj since she made her debut for India in 1999. Mithali Raj has played 12 Tests, 232 ODIS, and 89 T20Is for India in her 19-year career. In a tweet, the Indian cricketer said, “Thank you for all your love & support over the years! I look forward to my 2nd innings with your blessing and support.”

Thank you for all your love & support over the years!

I look forward to my 2nd innings with your blessing and support. pic.twitter.com/OkPUICcU4u — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) June 8, 2022

Mithali Raj, a right-hand-batter will go down in the history of the Indian Cricket for her incredible run-scoring feat, including a record 7,805 runs to date in ODIs matches, almost over 2,000 more than her closest rival, the former Captain of England Charlotte Edwards.

Mithali Raj in her tweet mentioned that now is the perfect time to call curtains on her playing career as the team is in the capable hands of some very talented young players and the future of Indian Cricket is very bright.

Mithali Raj retirement: How the cricket journey started?

Mithali Raj was born on December 3, 1982. Her father Dorai Raj was an airman in the Indian Air Force and her mother is Leela Raj.

Mithali Raj started to play cricket at the young age of 10. She later started doing cricket coaching in her school days along with her elder brother. While playing for the Railways in the domestic competition, Mithali Raj began playing with stars such as Anjum Chopra, Purnima Rau, and Anju Jain for Air India.

Mithali Raj in International Cricket

Mithali Raj has played for all the three cricket formats for India- Test, One Day and ODI. She was named among the probable in the 1997 Women's Cricket World Cup when she was just 14, however, she could not make it to the final squad.

Mithali Raj made her One Day International debut in 1999 against Ireland and scored an unbeaten 114 runs. She made her test debut in the 2001-2002 season against South Africa at Lucknow. On August 17, 2002, at the age of 19 in her third Test, she broke Karen Rolton's record of the world's highest individual Test score of 209.

When did Mithali Raj become the Captain of Indian Cricket Team?

Mithali Raj became the Captain of the Indian women's cricket team in 2005. She is the only player (female) to have captained India in more than one ICC ODI World Cup Final- in 2005 and 2017. She led the Indian Cricket Team to the finals in the 2005 Women's Cricket World Cup.

Mithali Raj Achievements

1. Mithali Raj is the only female cricketer to surpass the 7,000 run mark in Women's One Day International Matches.

2. Mithali Raj is the first player to score 7 consecutive 50s in ODIs. She also holds the record for most half-centuries in WODIs.

3. In June 2018, Mithali Raj became the first player from India to score 2,000 runs in T20Is, and also became the first woman cricketer to reach 2000 T20Is runs.

4. Mithali Raj is the only female player to have captained the Indian Cricket Team in more than one ICC ODI World Cup Final.

Mithali Raj Awards

Year Awards 2017 Wisden Leading Woman Cricketer 2003 Arjuna Award 2015 Padma Shri 2021 Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna

Mithali Raj Career stats