Mitra Shakti: India, Sri Lanka begin 12-day military exercise, to focus on counter-terror cooperation

India and Sri Lanka on October 4, 2021, began a 12-day mega military exercise at the Combat Training School in the Eastern district of Ampara, Sri Lanka. The focus of the exercise between the two nations will be to enhance counter-terror cooperation.

The Sri Lanka Army said that the 8th edition of the Mitra Shakti exercise between India and Sri Lanka from October 4 to October 15 got underway with the participation of an all arms contingent of 120 Indian Army personnel, headed by Colonel Prakash Kumar.

As per the tweet, the Indian Army contingent reached Sri Lanka on October 3, 2021, to participate in the Mira Shakti exercise. The Indian Army contingent received a traditional welcome from the Sri Lankan Army.

Objective

According to the Ministry of Defence, the aim of the Mitra Shakti exercise between India and Sri Lanka is to promote close relations between the armies of both nations and enhance inter-operability and share the best practices in counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations.

Mitra Shakti Exercise: Significance

Mitra Shakti military exercise between India and Sri Lanka will go a long way in further strengthening the relationship between both the South Asian nations. It will also act as a catalyst in bringing cooperation and synergy at the grass-root level between both armies.

Mitra Shakti military exercise between India and Sri Lanka: Key details

• The participating Indian troops for the joint military exercise will involve in the tactical level operations at the sub-unit level in an international counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism environment.

• The Joint military exercise between India and Sri Lanka has been designed to enhance the understanding of transnational terrorism, the conduct of joint tactical operations, inter-operability skills, sharing of each other’s best practices and experiences.

• The annual training programme between the two nations, which has contributed towards strengthening the bilateral military cooperation, understanding, and bonds between both India and Sri Lanka services, takes place alternately either in India or Sri Lanka every year.

• An all arms contingent of 120 personnel of the Indian Army will participate in the drills along with a battalion strength contingent of the Sri Lankan Army.

Background:

The 7th edition of the Mitra Shakti exercise was held at the Foreign Training Node (FTN) in Pune, Maharashtra in 2019.

In April 2019, Sri Lanka was rocked by a series of deadly bomb blasts in which over 300 people were killed. In the backdrop of the mentioned blast, India and Sri Lanka had decided to enhance their anti-terror cooperation.