Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman named as Saudi Arabias’ Prime Minister

Saudi Arabias’ crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman has been named prime minister on September 27, 2022. The post of prime minister is traditionally held by the king.

King Salman bin Abdulaziz also promoted his second son Prince Khalid to Defense Minister. Earlier Prince Khalid was Deputy Defense Minister. King Abdulaziz is 86 years old and will still preside over the Cabinet meeting he attends. The king’s health is not well and he has been hospitalized several times in recent years. He took the power in 2015.

Prince Mohammed bin Salman: All you need to know

Crown Prince Md. Salman was born as the eldest son of Prince Salman bin Abdulaziz and his third wife, Fahda bint Falah Al Hithlain. Md. bin Salman obtained a law degree and served as an advisor to his father. He also served as the chairman of the Council of Economic and Development Affairs. He has been earlier appointed as the chairman of the Council of Political and Security Affairs. Before being appointed as prime minister, Md. bin Salman as served as Minister of Defence from 2015 to 2022. Md. bin Salman looks after his father’s government and is known as the de facto of Saudi Arabia. There are no democratic institutions in Saudi Arabia and bin Salman rules an authoritarian regime.

Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia

The Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia is the post of the Council of Ministers and formal Government head. The Prime Minister ensures the application of the Shari’ah and the state’s general policy. The official looks after the protection and defense of the nation. Mostly, the Crown Prince is appointed by the King. Further, the King is also assisted by the members of the Council of Ministers in performing his duties.

