Monsoon Session of Parliament to start on July 19

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on July 12, 2021, announced that the Monsoon Session of Parliament will be held from July 19, 2021, to August 13, 2021. “The session will run for 19 business days,” he added.

The timings for the Monsoon Session of Parliament will be from 11 am to 6 am for both, the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha, he said.

Birla further stated that the session will be conducted with all COVID-19 norms in place. 323 Lok Sabha Members of Parliament (MPs) have been administered with a full course of vaccines but 23 could not receive their first dose due to health issues. 205 Rajya Sabha MPs have also been fully vaccinated, he added.

Monsoon Session of Parliament amid COVID-19

• RT-PCR test will not be mandatory. MPs and media personnel will be allowed in accordance with the COVID-19 protocols. He said for those who have not been vaccinated are requested to get tested.

• A 24-hour arrangement for COVID-19 testing has been set up at the Parliamentary Complex.

• Last year, the Monsoon session was conducted during September 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic while since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, three Parliament sessions got tanked and the Winter Session in 2020 was canceled.

Parliament Sessions: Key points

• A session of the Indian Parliament is the duration during which the Houses of the Parliament meet every day for a stipulated time to manage the affairs of the country. The power to summon the Parliament Sessions rests with the President of India.

• Article 85 of the Indian Constitution comprises sections regarding the sessions of Parliament, Prorogation, and Dissolution.

• There are three sessions of Parliament:

(i) Budget Session (February to May)

(ii) Monsoon Session (July to September)

(iii) Winter Session (November to December)