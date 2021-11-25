Morning Current Affairs: 25 November 2021

First female Swedish PM Magdalena Andersson resigns

Sweden's first female Prime Minister, Magdalena Andersson, resigned from her position just a few hours after she was voted in. The decision was announced on Twitter. Andersson had not yet had counsel with the King. Her resignation follows a budget defeat in Parliament with lawmakers supporting the opposition's bill.

UAE hopes to resume regular flight services with India

UAE Ambassador to India Ahmed Albanna expressed hope on November 24, 2021 for the resumption of pre-Covid flight services with India. He said during a press conference that the only thing we are facing a little bit of challenge is on in the flights, is that they are restricted to carrying a certain number of passengers under the bubble arrangement. He stated that their main carriers are carrying only 30 percent of their total capacity and this affects the traffic and the airfare.

PM Modi to participate in Constitution Day celebrations on November 26th

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the programmes organised as a part of the Constitution Day celebrations in the Parliament and Vigyan Bhawan on November 26, 2021. On the occasion, the President will read the Preamble of the constitution live and also release the digital version of Constituent Assembly Debates and a digital version of a calligraphed copy of the Constitution of India. He will also release an updated version of the Constitution of India that includes all the latest amendments.

Germany announces development commitments worth EUR 1.2 billion to aid India

Germany has recently announced new development commitments worth over EUR 1.2 billion to aid India's fight against climate change and for cooperation on clean energy. The announcement was made during the visit of a delegation from the German Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Noida International Airport (NIA) in Jewar, Gautam Buddha Nagar at 1 pm today, November 25, 2021. The first phase of the airport will be developed at an estimated cost of Rs 10,050 crore. The completed first phase will have a capacity to serve over 1.2 crore passengers a year.

KL Rahul rises to 5th spot in ICC T20I Rankings

India's opening batsman KL Rahul has gone up by one spot to be ranked at the 5th place in the ICC T20I rankings after India vs New Zealand T20I series. Rohit Sharma also gained two places to be ranked 13th.

Delhi schools, educational institutions to re-open from November 29

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai announced on November 24, 2021, that schools, colleges and educational institutions in the national capital will re-open from November 29 as Delhi's air quality shows improvement.

The Minister said that the state government has also decided to allow the entry of all CNG, electric vehicles into Delhi from November 27. The entry of all other vehicles will remain banned till December 3rd.

Humanity's first planetary defence test

SpaceX is planning to conduct humanity's first planetary defence test, in which it will redirect an asteroid through NASA's Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission. The DART Mission launched on November 24, 2021, will be the first planetary defence test mission that will intentionally crash a spacecraft into an asteroid to see if it is an effective way to change its course.

Delhi govt's free pilgrimage scheme for senior citizens to begin on December 3rd

Delhi government's free pilgrimage scheme for senior citizens, 'Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojana', will start on December 3, 2021 with the first train leaving for Ayodhya on the day. The senior citizens have the option of visiting 12 places under the scheme. They have been allowed to take one attendant with themself. The scheme has benefitted around 36,000 people till now.