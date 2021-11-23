PM Modi to lay foundation stone of Noida International Airport on November 25th

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Noida International Airport at Jewar, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh on November 25, 2021. With this, Uttar Pradesh will become the only state in India to have five international airports.

The development of the Noida International Airport is in line with the Prime Minister's vision towards boosting connectivity and creating a future-ready aviation sector.

The Noida International Airport will be the second international airport to come up in Delhi NCR and will help decongest the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

Uttar Pradesh is poised to become the only state in India to have five international airports, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Noida International Airport (NIA) in Jewar, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh on 25 November, 2021: PMO pic.twitter.com/ITlol0j7Ub — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2021

Five International Airports of Uttar Pradesh 1. Lucknow International Aiport 2. Varanasi International Airport 3. Kushinagar International Airport (Inaugurated on October 20, 2021) 4. Ayodhya International airport ( construction work underway and air services are expected to begin from early next year) 5. Noida International Airport (Construction work to begin soon)

Noida International Airport: Top 10 Things to Know!

1. Noida International Airport will be located at a strategic position that will enable ease of movement for people living in cities including Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Faridabad, Agra and neighbouring areas.

2. The international airport will serve as a logistics gateway for northern India and bring a special focus on the state of Uttar Pradesh due to its scale and capacity and help establish it on the global logistics map.

3. The airport has been conceptualised with an integrated multi-modal cargo hub and it will focus on reducing the total cost and time for logistics.

4. It will have a dedicated cargo terminal with a capacity of 20 lakh metric tonne, which will later be expanded to 80 lakh metric tonnes.

5. The airport facilitate seamless movement of industrial products and play a huge role in attracting huge investments and boost rapid industrial growth, expanding the reach of local products.

6. The airport will also create new employment opportunities.

7. It will also feature a multimodal transit hub, which will house high-speed rail stations, metro, bus, taxi services and private parking, enabling seamless connectivity.

8. Both Noida and Delhi will be connected to the Noida International Airport through the metro and all major nearby roads and highways including the Yamuna Expressway, Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, Western Peripheral Expressway and Eastern Peripheral Expressway and the planned Delhi-Varanasi High-Speed Rail.

9. The airport's design will be focused on seamless and fast transfer processes for passengers.

10. The airport will be spread across over 1300 hectares of land.

First Phase of Noida International Airport

The first phase of the airport will be developed at a cost of over Rs 10,050 crore. The first phase of the airport will have a capacity to serve around 1.2 crore passengers a year. The work is scheduled to be completed by 2024. The groundwork for the first phase including rehabilitation of the affected families has been completed.