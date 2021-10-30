Morning Current Affairs: 30 October 2021

Bypolls to three Lok Sabha and 29 Assembly Seats today

Bypolls to three Lok Sabha and 29 Assembly seats- across 13 states- will be held on October 30, 2021. The votes of the bypolls will be counted on November 2.

The three Lok Sabha bypolls are in Madhya Pradesh (Khandwa), Himachal Pradesh (Mandi), and Dadra & Nagar Haveli. Assam will see 5 bypolls, while Bengal will see four. The other states where the polls are- Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Karnataka, Telangana, Meghalaya, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Mizoram, and Maharashtra.

Ban on liquor sale for two days in Bengaluru

The Karnataka Government announced that the last rites of Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar will be performed with state honours. The government has also imposed a ban on the sale of liquor in Bengaluru for two nights to keep any wrongful event at bay. The leading actor of Indian Cinema passed away due to cardiac arrest at the age of 46.

Veteran Star of Indian Cinema Yusuf Husain passes away

Yusuf Husain, the veteran actor of the Indian Cinema, who is widely known for his films such as ‘Dhoom-2’, ‘Vivah’, ‘Dil Chahta Hai’, has passed away. His son-in-law, Hansal Mehta, who is also a renowned filmmaker shared an emotional note in his memory. The actor worked in the TV and Hindi film industry for decades.

Resolution on protection of education in armed conflict adopted by UNSC

The United Nations Security Council has adopted a resolution on the protection of education in armed conflict. The condemns the violation of international law which involves the recruitment and use of children by parties to the armed conflict in any country. The resolution also condemns attacks against hospitals or schools.

Paintings by 8 transgender artists selected for exhibition in the US

The paintings of 8 transgender artists have been selected for an exhibition at the South Florida University, United States. The artist from Coimbatore, Kalki Subramaniam said that all the submissions have been selected and over 100 trans people from all over the world will be participating in the exhibition.

India’s Unique manned ocean mission Samudrayaan at Chennai launched

The Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh has launched the first manned ocean mission of India Samudrayaan at Chennai. With this, India has joined the unique club of countries such as Russia, the United States, France, Japan, and China. The underwater vehicle will help in carrying out the subsea activities.

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch Ghasiyari Kalyan Yojana in Uttarakhand

The Union Home Minister Amit Shah on his day-long visit to Uttarakhand will launch Ghasiyari Kalyan Yojana in Dehradun. The aim of the scheme is to eliminate the burden of more than 3 lakh rural women in the state. Under the yojana, safe green fodder or packaged silage will be provided at their doorstep.