Morning Current Affairs: 14 December 2021

Morning Current Affairs 2021 - Get morning news and updates on current affairs & GK topics of 14 December 2021 for preparation of UPSC, SSC, and other competitive exams.

Created On: Dec 14, 2021 09:47 ISTModified On: Dec 14, 2021 14:06 IST
Earthquake of 7.6 magnitude hits Indonesia, Tsunami warning issued 

An earthquake of 7.6 magnitude on the Richter scale struck 95km north of Maumere in Indonesia today, informed United States Geological Survey (USGS). Indonesia has issued a tsunami warning. The earthquake reportedly struck its region of East Nusa Tenggara, according to the Reuters.

Today is National Energy Conservation Day 2021 

National Energy Conservation Day is being observed across India today, on December 14th to raise awareness about the importance of energy conservation.  The energy conservation day seeks to spread awareness about the importance of energy efficiency and conservation.

IIT Kanpur develops Bhu Parikshak

IIT Kanpur has developed a portable testing device called 'Bhu Parikshak' that can detect soil health in just 90 seconds through a mobile application. The device has been developed by a team led by Prof Jayant K Singh. The technology has been transferred to a start-up.

UK High Court to hear Nirav Modi's UK extradition appeal today

The UK High Court will hear fugitive economic offender Nirav Modi's extradition appeal today, December 14th. Nirav Modi, who is currently lodged at Wandsworth Prison in south-west London since his arrest in March 2019, was given permission to appeal against the Westminster Magistrates’ Court extradition order on the grounds of mental health and human rights. Modi's legal team had presented arguments concerning his severe depression and high risk of suicide. 

148 athletes including 20 new inducted in first list of TOPS athletes for 2024 Paris Olympics

A total of 148 athletes, including 20 new inductees in 7 Olympic disciplines and 6 Paralympic disciplines, have been included in the first list of Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) for 2024 Paris Olympics. This was decided at a meeting of the Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports on December 13, 2021. 

Rohit Sharma ruled out of South Africa test series due to injury

Indian ODI & T20 captain Rohit Sharma has been ruled out from India's test series against South Africa due to an injury, informed BCCI Secretary Jay Shah on December 13, 2021. Priyank Panchal has replaced Rohit Sharma in India's Test squad for South Africa tour. As per reports, Rohit Sharma sustained a left hamstring injury during his training session in Mumbai and has been ruled out of the 3-match Test series. India is scheduled to play 3-match ODI series after the 3 tests.

