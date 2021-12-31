Morning Current Affairs: 31 December 2021

FM Nirmala Sitharaman to chair 46th GST Council meeting today

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will chair the 46th meeting of the GST Council in New Delhi on December 31, 2021. The meeting is important as it comes ahead of Union Budget, which will be presented on February 1,2022.

Union Ministers of State in Finance Ministry Pankaj Chaudhary and Dr Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad will also attend the meeting.

Former South Afican captain and wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock announced sudden retirement from Test cricket with immediate effect on December 30, 2021. The announcement comes one day after the first test between India and South Africa in Centurion, where India won by 113 runs. Quinton de Kock said that he wanted to spend more time with his family.

Covaxin safe, immunogenic in 2-18 age group: Bharat Biotech

Bharat Biotech said on December 30, 2021 that its COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin was found to be "safe, well-tolerated, and immunogenic" in the age group of 2-18 years in phase II/III study. Bharat Biotech had conducted phase II/III clinical trials to evaluate the safety, reactogenicity and immunogenicity of COVAXIN in healthy children and adolescents. This comes as the vaccine has been approved for 15-18 year olds.

SBI authorised to issue electoral bonds

The State Bank of India (SBI) has been authorised to issue Electoral Bonds through its select 29 branches during January 1-10, 2022. This was informed by the Finance Ministry on December 30, 2021.The Electoral Bonds shall be valid for 15 days from the date of issuance and no payment shall be made to any payee Political Party if the Electoral Bond is deposited after expiry of the validity period. The Electoral Bond deposited by an eligible Political Party in its account shall be credited on the same day.

Post-COVID-19 infection immunity persists for 9 months: ICMR DG Dr. Balram Bhargava

The immunity after COVID-19 infection persists for at least 9 months, as per evidence-based studies from different countries informed Dr. Balram Bhargava, Director General, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on December 30, 2021. He stated that if you get the infection then for 9 months you are generally protected.