South Africa's Quinton de Kock retires from Test cricket: Know his Test Career, Stats and Records

Quinton de Kock Test Retirement: Former South African captain Quinton de Kock announced sudden retirement from Test cricket on December 30, 2021. The wicket-keeper batsman announced his retirement from Test cricket with immediate effect, citing his intentions to spend more time with his growing family.

The announcement comes right after the first test between India and South Africa in Centurion, which India won by 113 runs and took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. De Kock scored 34 runs in South Africa's first innings after standing ground for about 100 minutes and in the second innings, he hit 21 runs off 28 balls.

De Kock cited intentions to spend more time with his growing family as the reason for his relatively early retirement from the format. The 29-year-old and his wife, are anticipating the birth of their first-born child in the coming days.

Quinton de Kock test retirement statement Quinton de Kock said in a statement, "This is not a decision that I have come to very easily. I have taken a lot of time to think about what my future looks like and what needs to take priority in my life now that Sasha and I are about to welcome our first child into this world and look to grow our family beyond that. My family is everything to me and I want to have the time and space to be able to be with them during this new and exciting chapter of our lives." He further stated, "I love Test cricket and I love representing my country and all that it comes with. I’ve enjoyed the ups and the downs, the celebrations and even the disappointments, but now I’ve found something that I love even more. In life, you can buy almost everything except for time, and right now, it’s time to do right by the people that mean the most to me." He further thanked all his teammates, coaches, management teams, family and friends and everyone else who has been a part of his Test cricket journey from the very beginning. He added that this is not the end of his career as a Protea. "I’m fully committed to white ball cricket and representing my country to the best of my ability for the foreseeable future," he said. He further wished luck to all his teammates for the remainder of South Africa's Test series against India.

Quinton de Kock Test Debut

Test Debut- February 20,2014

Last Test- December 26,2021

Quinton de Kock had made his test debut for South Africa against Australia on February 20, 2014. His last test was the India vs South Africa test at Centurion on December 26, 2021.

Quinton de Kock Test Career & Records

• Quinton de Kock began playing Test cricket as a batsman and not as a wicketkeeper-batsman. He later however began to keep wickets in Test cricket as well. He bats in the middle order in Test cricket.

• He captained South Africa for the first time in Test cricket in December 2020, in South Africa's series against Sri Lanka.

• In his whole Test Career, Quinton De Kock played 54 matches and scored 3300 runs with a top score of 141 not-out. He has hit six centuries and 22 half-centuries in Test cricket.

• As a wicketkeeper, he has 232 dismissals to his name in Test cricket including 221 catches and 11 stumpings.

• Quinton De Kock had the third-most catches in the inaugural ICC World Test Championship with 48 dismissals including 47 catches and 1 stumping in 11 matches.

• He also has a personal best of six dismissals in an innings, against England in Centurion in 2019.

• He became the fastest wicketkeeper to take 150 test dismissals during the second test between South Africa and Sri Lanka on July 22, 2018.

• He broke the record for the fastest wicketkeeper to effect 200 dismissals on January 27, 2019 during South Africa' s fourth test against England.

• Quinton De Kock joined Mark Boucher by amassing 3000 runs in Test cricket as a wicketkeeper for South Africa on June 12, 2021.

Quinton de Kock Test Stats

Competition Test Matches 54 Runs scored 3,300 Batting average 38.82 100s/50s 6/22 Top score 141 not out Catches/stumpings 221/11

What next for South Africa?

Quinton de Kock's retirement means South Africa will need to rope in a new wicket-keeper in their playing XI in the remaining two games against India. The second test between India and South Africa will be played at the Wanderers stadium in Johannesburg and the third test will be played in Cape Town.

South Africa has two other wicket-keeping options in the squad-Kyle Verreynne and Ryan Rickelton.