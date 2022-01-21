Morning Current Affairs: 21 January 2022

Amar Jawan Jyoti flame, which has been burning since 50 years, will be extinguished and merged with the National War Memorial flame today. The National War Memorial has names of all Indian defence personnel who have lost their lives in different operations since 1947 etched on its walls.

PM Modi most popular world leader, tops global rating

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has topped the list of most popular world leaders with an approval rating of 71 per cent. The list includes 13 world leaders. While US president Joe Biden is ranked at the 6th place with 43 per cent, Canadian President Justin Trudeau is at the 7th place with 43 per cent rating and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison at the 8th place with 41 per cent approval rating.

Delhi CM sends recommendation to end weekend curfew

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has sent a recommendation to the Delhi Governor to end weekedn curfew. He has also asked the LG to remove the odd-even rule during week days so that the markets and private can be allowed to operate on 50 percent capacity.

ICC Men's Test Team of the Year 2021

Three Indians have been named in the ICC Men's Test Team of the Year 2021 including Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant and Ravichandran Ashwin. Kane Williamson has been named as the captain of the ICC Test Team of 2021. Williamson had led New Zealand to a win in the first-ever World Test Championship final against India. The ICC Men's ODI Team of the Year 2021 does not include any Indian player.

India to face Pakistan on October 23 in ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022

India will yet again face Pakistan in its first match of the T20 World Cup 2022. The schedule for T20 World Cup 2022 was announced on January 21, 2022. India will begin its campaign on October 23, 2022 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). India had opened its campaign in the T20 World Cup 2021 as well against Pakistan.