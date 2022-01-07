Morning Current Affairs: 7 January 2022

MHA constitutes a 3-member panel to probe security breach during PM Modi's Punjab visit

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs constituted a three-member committee on January 6, 2022 to enquire into the security lapse during Prime Minister's visit to Ferozepur in Punjab. The committee will be led by Sudhir Kumar Saxena, Secretary of Security under the Cabinet Secretariat and Balbir Singh, Joint Director of IB and S.Suresh, IG of SPG. The committee will be required to submit its report at the earliest.

PM Modi to inaugurate second campus of Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute in Kolkata

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the second campus of the Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute in Kolkatta through video conferencing on January 7, 2022. The second campus of the institute has been built in line with PM Modi's vision to expand health facilities across the country.

Veteran Director Peter Bogdanovich passes away

Oscar-nominated Hollywood Director Peter Bogdanovich passed away at the age of 82 on January 7, 2022. Bogdanovich had served as a bridge between Old Hollywood and new Hollywood. The legendary director had directed the film the 1971 black and white classic, 'Last Picture Show', which had received 8 Oscar nominations including for best director. He has also directed movies such as 'Mask', 'At Long Last Love' and 'Daisy Miller.'

The World Health Organisation Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on January 6, 2022 that the Omicron variant of COVID-19 looks to be less serve but cannot be categorised as mild. He said during a press briefing that, " while Omicron does appear to be less severe compared to Delta, especially in those vaccinated, it does not mean it should categorised as mild." He said this pointing out that last week, the highest number of COVID-19 cases were reported so far in the pandemic. He added that the omicron variant is hospitalising people and killing people, just like previous ones. He also added that there is a tsunami of cases, which is overwhelming the health systems across the world.

India closely monitoring building of bridge by China near Pangong lake

India has been closely monitoring China's building of a bridge in the border areas that have been under its illegal occupation for over 60 years. India is taking all necessary steps to ensure that its security interests are protected. This was informed by Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindham Bagchi on January 6th. He also said that India has never accepted such illegal occupation.

The centre asked the states and union territories on January 6, 2022 to set up control rooms at the district level and sub-district levels to ensure ease of access to services for COVID Management. The centre stated in a letter that it is expected that targeted action for the re-establishment of control rooms for services such as ambulance transportation and hospital booking would have begun.

India closely monitoring the situation in Kazakhstan

Inia is closely monitoring the ongoing developments in Kazakhstan, informed External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindham Bagchi. He said that the Indian embassy in Kazakhstan is closely monitoring the situation, particularly from the perspective of the safety of Indian nationals there. The spokesperson assures that India will assist any Indians in distress. Kazakhstan is facing a national crisis after violent clashes broke out between protestors and security forces, forcing President to call for support from the Russia-led military alliance.

Read more: What is happening in Kazakhstan? Russian-led alliance sends paratroops after request from Kazakh President