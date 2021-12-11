Morning Current Affairs: 11 December 2021

India successfully tests Extended Range Pinaka Multi Barrel Rocket Launcher System

An extended range Pinaka (Pinaka-ER) Multi Barrel Rocket launcher System has been successfully tested by India at Pokhran Range. The rocket launcher system is designed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Laboratory ARDE along with HEMRL.

PM Modi to address function on ‘Depositors First: Guaranteed Time-bound deposit Insurance Payment up to Rs. 5 lakh’ tomorrow

Prime Minister Modi on December 12, 2021, will a function on ‘Depositors First: Guaranteed Time-bound deposit Insurance Payment up to Rs. 5 lakh’ at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. The Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, RBI Governor and MoS Finance will also be present on the occasion.

India airlifts stranded Indians from Kabul, Afghanistan

A special flight arrived to India from Kabul in Afghanistan carrying 110 stranded people in the war-torn country. The flight bought 10 Indians and 94 Afghans including the members of the Afghan Hindu-Sikh minority community. Ancient Hindu scriptures and three holy Shree Guru Granth Sahib Ji were also brought back.

Assam decides to extend tenure of women reservation in urban local bodies

Assam Cabinet has decided to amend the Assam Municipal Act 1956 for providing women reservations for 10 years. The move will enable women representation in the governance and decision-making process.

Andhra Pradesh CM announces Rs. 50 lakhs ex-gratia to family of Lance Naik B Sai Teja

The Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced Rs. 50 lakh ex-gratia to the family of Lance Naik B Sai Teja. He lost his life in the Tamil Nadu helicopter crash on December 8, which also claimed the lives of 13 brave souls including Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat.

Delhi reports second case of Omicron variant

Delhi Government has announced that the second case of Omicron variant has been reported in the National Capital. The individual was fully vaccinated and was coming from Zimbabwe, he had also travelled to South Africa.