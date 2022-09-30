MoU signed between International Solar Alliance and International Aviation Group

International Civil Aviation Group signed a memorandum of understanding(MoU) with the International Solar Alliance on September 26, 2022. The MoU has been signed to check the growth of CO2 emissions in the international aviation sector.

The idea of ICAO becoming a partner organization of ISA was mooted by the Minister in his meeting with the President of ICAO during the visit of Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia to Montreal in May 2022. In four months, the MoU was agreed upon and concluded.

An MoU signed between International Solar Alliance (ISA) & International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) which was mooted by HMCA Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia in May 2022.

Who were present at the event?

Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, Mr. Salvatore Sciacchitano, H.E. Monsieur Clement Beaunne, Minister of Transport of France, Minister of Civil Aviation of India, and President of the ICAO Council were present at the occasion. The MoU was signed by Mr. Juan Carlos Salazar, Secretary-General, ICAO, and Mr. Joshua Wycliffe, Chief of Operations, ISA.

What is the significance of ISA?

The ISA is an alliance of 121 signatory countries and 32 partner organizations consisting of several UN organizations. ISA functions for efficient consumption of solar energy to decrease fossil fuels dependency. ISA attempts to devise cost-effective and transformational solutions for using renewable energy in member countries with a focus on delivering on impact in LDCs and SlDCs.

India at ISA

Till 2070, India has pledged to the Net Zero Carbon goal in COP 26. Its efforts continue to be human-centric, based on respect and national ownership principles, with a commitment to everyone. India has decided on a target of installing 175 GW of renewable energy of which 100 GW will be solar energy by 2022 and a decrease in emission intensity by 33-35% by 2030, to let solar energy reach the most unconnected villages and cities. The world’s first fully Solar powered airport is Cochin International Airport in India. It attained the achievement in 2015. India, with the support of France, has invited nations to incorporate infrastructure for the implementation of solar projects. The alliance has committed the investment of one trillion dollars, and it is committed to making solar power more affordable for remote and unreachable communities.

What do you mean by ICAO?

International Civil Aviation Organization is dedicated to reducing carbon emissions in the aviation sector through its initiatives and goals. In this initiative, the Partnership between ISA and ICAO through this MoU is necessary, as it will enhance a range of interventions towards developing the capacity of States to use solar energy. It will operate towards providing information, advocacy, capacity building, and demonstration projects. It will allow the solarization of the aviation sector across all Member States.

