Mukesh Ambani top-ranked Indian in Forbes billionaires' list 2020: Check full list

Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, who has a net worth of $44.3 billion, is the top-ranked Indian in Forbes world billionaires’ list. The Reliance Industries Chairman was ranked 17th in the recent Forbes list of top billionaires in the world.

Mukesh Ambani is the chairman, MD of Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL), which is India’s most valuable company by market value. Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) owns businesses across India in various sectors such as natural resources, retail, energy, petrochemicals, textiles and telecommunications. It is one of India’s most profitable companies and the largest publicly traded company in India by market capitalisation.

Besides this, Reliance Jio has roped in more than 340 million customers by offering free domestic voice calls, cheap data packages and almost free smartphones.

Forbes billionaires' list: Top-ranked Indians

• While Mukesh Ambani is the top-ranked Indian on the 34th annual Forbes list of Billionaires, Radhakishan Damani, who is the founder of the DMart supermarket chain, is the next-ranked Indian. Damani, who is referred to as India’s retail king, is ranked 65th of the Forbes list with a net worth of $16.6 billion. He had begun his retail career with one store n suburban Mumbai.

• The third Indian on the Forbes list is HCL Technologies Founder Shiv Nadar who is ranked at the 114th position. Shiv Nadar’s net worth is about $12.4 billion. He is also a leading philanthropist, as he donated around $662 million to his Shiv Nadar Foundation.

• Hinduja brothers are the next Indians on the list with a net worth of $12.2 billion. They are ranked at the 116th position. While Gopichand and Srichand Hinduja handle the group’s business in the United Kingdom, Prakash Hinduja manages their finances in Switzerland and the youngest brother, Ashok Hinduja manages the Indian side of the business.

• Uday Kotak, Executive Vice Chairman and MD of Kotak Mahindra Bank is ranked next at the 138th position. He has a net worth of about $10.7 billion. Kotak Mahindra Bank is currently among India's top four banks in the private sector,

• Sunil Mittal, Founder and Chairman of Bharti Enterprises is ranked at 154th position with a net worth of $9.5 billion. Bharti Airtel is one of the world’s largest and India's second-largest telecom company with a customer base of over 399 million in 18 countries across Asia and Africa.

• Cyrus Poonawalla, founder of Serum Institute of India is ranked next at 161st rank with a net worth of $9.2 billion.

• Gautam Adani, founder and Chairman of Adani Group is placed at 162nd rank with $9.2 billion net worth.

• Steel tycoon Lakshmi Mittal is ranked at the 170th position in the Forbes list with a net worth of $8.9 billion. Mittal is the Chairman and CEO of ArcelorMittal, which is the world's largest steel manufacturer.

Indian Billionaires’ on Forbes billionaires’ list

Rank Name Net Worth 17 Mukesh Ambani $44.3 billion 65 Radhakishan Damani $16.6 billion 114 Shiv Nadar $12.4 billion 116 Hinduja brothers $12.2 billion 138 Uday Kotak $10.7 billion 154 Sunil Mittal $9.5 billion 161 Cyrus Poonawalla $9.2 billion 162 Gautam Adani $9.2 billion 170 Lakshmi Mittal $8.9 billion

Forbes world’s top billionaires list 2020

Forbes releases its list of world’s top billionaires every year. This year, Forbes counted 2,095 billionaires in the world, which is 58 fewer than last year and 226 fewer than 12 days earlier. This is due to the impact of COVID-19 on the global market. The pandemic has led many to lose their fortunes. Among the billionaires who are listed, around 51 percent are poorer in comparison to last year. Overall, the Forbes billionaires' list 2020 highlights that the worth of the world’s billionaires has reduced by almost $700 billion from 2019.

