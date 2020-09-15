Mumbai Indians (MI) Team Profile For IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians Team 2020, Players list, Top Records, Past Wins
Mumbai Indians (MI) Team Profile IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians-led by Rohit Sharma is one of the most successful IPL teams with record four IPL Title wins. Get all details regarding Mumbai Indians Team 2020, Players list, Top Records, Past Wins, Stats and Team History here.
Mumbai Indians (MI) Team Profile For IPL 2020: Defending Champions and four-time IPL Title winners, Mumbai Indians will kick start the IPL 2020 season by playing the opening match against Chennai Super Kings on September 19, 2020. Mumbai India is owned by IndiaWin Sports, a subsidiary of India's biggest conglomerate, Reliance Industries.
Mumbai India is regarded as one of the most successful IPL teams since the establishment of the tournament. They won a record-breaking fourth IPL Title by defeated CSK by just 1 run in the IPL 2019 edition.
MI had become the first IPL team to win their 100th T20 in 2017. The franchise also became the first one to cross USD 100 million mark in brand value among the IPL franchises in 2017.
Mumbai Indians Team Profile - IPL 2020
The Mumbai Indians team is captained by Rohit Sharma and Mahela Jayawardene was appointed as the head coach of the team ahead of the 2017 season. The team’s original home ground in Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
Mumbai Indians Players List 2020
Mumbai Indians Full Squad: Rohit Sharma, Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Quinton De Kock, James Pattison, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell McClenaghan, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Mohsin Khan, Prince Balwant Rai, Rahul Chahar, Suryakumar Yadav and Anukul Roy.
Foreign Players: Kieron Pollard( WI), Quinton De Kock (SA), Trent Boult (NZ), Mitchell McClenaghan (NZ), Nathan Coulter-Nile (Aus), Sherfane Rutherford (WI), Chris Lynn (Aus), James Pattison (Aus).
Mumbai Indians Team Details 2020
Captain - Rohit Sharma
Team Owners: Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani
Coach – Mahela Jayawardene
Batting coach – Robin Singh
Bowling coach – Shane Bond
Fielding coach – James Pamment
Director of cricket operations – Zaheer Khan
Batting Mentor – Sachin Tendulkar
Mumbai Indians (MI) Past Wins
|
Year
|
Opponent
|
Result
|
2013
|
Chennai Super Kings
|
Mumbai Indians won by 23 runs
|
2015
|
Chennai Super Kings
|
Mumbai Indians won by 41 runs
|
2017
|
Rising Pune Supergiant
|
Mumbai Indians won by 1 run
|
2019
|
Chennai Super Kings
|
Mumbai Indians won by 1 run
Mumbai Indians (MI)- Top Records
|
Year
|
Final Position
|
2008
|
League Stage
|
2009
|
League Stage
|
2010
|
Runners-up
|
2011
|
Playoffs
|
2012
|
Playoffs
|
2013
|
Champions
|
2014
|
Playoffs
|
2015
|
Champions
|
2016
|
League Stage
|
2017
|
Champions
|
2018
|
League Stage
|
2019
|
Champions