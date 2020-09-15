Mumbai Indians (MI) Team Profile For IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians Team 2020, Players list, Top Records, Past Wins

Mumbai Indians (MI) Team Profile For IPL 2020: Defending Champions and four-time IPL Title winners, Mumbai Indians will kick start the IPL 2020 season by playing the opening match against Chennai Super Kings on September 19, 2020. Mumbai India is owned by IndiaWin Sports, a subsidiary of India's biggest conglomerate, Reliance Industries.

Mumbai India is regarded as one of the most successful IPL teams since the establishment of the tournament. They won a record-breaking fourth IPL Title by defeated CSK by just 1 run in the IPL 2019 edition.

MI had become the first IPL team to win their 100th T20 in 2017. The franchise also became the first one to cross USD 100 million mark in brand value among the IPL franchises in 2017.

Mumbai Indians Team Profile - IPL 2020

The Mumbai Indians team is captained by Rohit Sharma and Mahela Jayawardene was appointed as the head coach of the team ahead of the 2017 season. The team’s original home ground in Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Mumbai Indians Players List 2020

Mumbai Indians Full Squad: Rohit Sharma, Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Quinton De Kock, James Pattison, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell McClenaghan, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Mohsin Khan, Prince Balwant Rai, Rahul Chahar, Suryakumar Yadav and Anukul Roy.

Foreign Players: Kieron Pollard( WI), Quinton De Kock (SA), Trent Boult (NZ), Mitchell McClenaghan (NZ), Nathan Coulter-Nile (Aus), Sherfane Rutherford (WI), Chris Lynn (Aus), James Pattison (Aus).

Batsman Wicket-Keeper/ Batsman All-rounders Bowlers Rohit Sharma (C) Quinton De Kock Hardik Pandya Jasprit Bumrah Saurabh Tiwary Aditya Tare Krunal Pandya Trent Boult Sherfane Rutherford Ishan Kishan Kieron Pollard Natan Coulter-Nile Chris Lynn Anukul Roy James Pattison Anmolpreet Singh Dhawal Kulkarni Suryakumar Yadav Rahul Chahar Mohsin Khan Mitchell McClenaghan Digvijay Deshmuk Jayant Yadav Prince Balwant Rai

Mumbai Indians Team Details 2020

Captain - Rohit Sharma

Team Owners: Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani

Coach – Mahela Jayawardene

Batting coach – Robin Singh

Bowling coach – Shane Bond

Fielding coach – James Pamment

Director of cricket operations – Zaheer Khan

Batting Mentor – Sachin Tendulkar

Mumbai Indians (MI) Past Wins

Year Opponent Result 2013 Chennai Super Kings Mumbai Indians won by 23 runs 2015 Chennai Super Kings Mumbai Indians won by 41 runs 2017 Rising Pune Supergiant Mumbai Indians won by 1 run 2019 Chennai Super Kings Mumbai Indians won by 1 run

Mumbai Indians (MI)- Top Records