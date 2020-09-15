Study at Home
Mumbai Indians (MI) Team Profile For IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians Team 2020, Players list, Top Records, Past Wins

Mumbai Indians (MI) Team Profile IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians-led by Rohit Sharma is one of the most successful IPL teams with record four IPL Title wins. Get all details regarding Mumbai Indians Team 2020, Players list, Top Records, Past Wins, Stats and Team History here. 

Sep 15, 2020 20:43 IST
Mumbai Indians (MI) Team Profile For IPL 2020: Defending Champions and four-time IPL Title winners, Mumbai Indians will kick start the IPL 2020 season by playing the opening match against Chennai Super Kings on September 19, 2020. Mumbai India is owned by IndiaWin Sports, a subsidiary of India's biggest conglomerate, Reliance Industries.

Mumbai India is regarded as one of the most successful IPL teams since the establishment of the tournament. They won a record-breaking fourth IPL Title by defeated CSK by just 1 run in the IPL 2019 edition.

MI had become the first IPL team to win their 100th T20 in 2017. The franchise also became the first one to cross USD 100 million mark in brand value among the IPL franchises in 2017.

Mumbai Indians Team Profile - IPL 2020

The Mumbai Indians team is captained by Rohit Sharma and Mahela Jayawardene was appointed as the head coach of the team ahead of the 2017 season. The team’s original home ground in Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Mumbai Indians Players List 2020

Mumbai Indians Full Squad: Rohit Sharma, Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Quinton De Kock, James Pattison, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell McClenaghan, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Mohsin Khan, Prince Balwant Rai,  Rahul Chahar,  Suryakumar Yadav and Anukul Roy.

Foreign Players: Kieron Pollard( WI), Quinton De Kock (SA), Trent Boult (NZ), Mitchell McClenaghan (NZ), Nathan Coulter-Nile (Aus), Sherfane Rutherford (WI), Chris Lynn (Aus), James Pattison (Aus).

Batsman

Wicket-Keeper/ Batsman

All-rounders

Bowlers 

Rohit Sharma (C)

Quinton De Kock

Hardik Pandya

Jasprit Bumrah

Saurabh Tiwary

Aditya Tare

Krunal Pandya

Trent Boult

Sherfane Rutherford

Ishan Kishan

Kieron Pollard

Natan Coulter-Nile

Chris Lynn

 

Anukul Roy

James Pattison

Anmolpreet Singh

 

 

Dhawal Kulkarni

Suryakumar Yadav

 

 

Rahul Chahar

 

 

 

Mohsin Khan

 

 

 

Mitchell McClenaghan

 

 

 

Digvijay Deshmuk

 

 

 

Jayant Yadav

 

 

 

Prince Balwant Rai

Mumbai Indians Team Details 2020

Captain - Rohit Sharma

Team Owners: Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani

Coach – Mahela Jayawardene

Batting coach – Robin Singh

Bowling coach – Shane Bond

Fielding coach – James Pamment

Director of cricket operations – Zaheer Khan

Batting Mentor – Sachin Tendulkar

Mumbai Indians (MI) Past Wins

Year

Opponent

Result

2013

Chennai Super Kings

Mumbai Indians won by 23 runs

2015

Chennai Super Kings

Mumbai Indians won by 41 runs

2017

Rising Pune Supergiant

Mumbai Indians won by 1 run

2019

Chennai Super Kings

Mumbai Indians won by 1 run

Mumbai Indians (MI)- Top Records

Year

Final Position

2008

League Stage

2009

League Stage

2010

Runners-up

2011

Playoffs

2012

Playoffs

2013

Champions

2014

Playoffs

2015

Champions

2016

League Stage

2017

Champions

2018

League Stage

2019

Champions

 

