IPL 2020 Schedule: Full IPL Schedule, IPL 2020 Time Table, Teams, Match Timings, Dates & Results, Venue

IPL 2020 Schedule: Dream11 IPL 2020 will kickoff on September 19, 2020 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The tournament opener will be played between defending champions Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, who were the runner-ups in the IPL 2019 edition. The long-awaited 13th edition of the Indian Premier League is being held in the UAE due to rising COVID-19 cases in India.

According to IPL 2020 Schedule, the tournament will be hosted by three cities in the UAE- Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah. While Abu Dhabi will host the opening match, Dubai will host its first game on September 20th - Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab and Sharjah will host its first match on September 22nd - Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings.

Overall, the 53-day IPL 2020 tournament will comprise 10 double-headers with the first match starting at 3.30 pm IST and second at 7.30 pm IST. Among these, 24 matches will be held in Dubai, 20 in Abu Dhabi and 12 in Sharjah. The IPL 2020 Schedule may be subject to change due to the COVID-19 Pandemic situation.

IPL 2020 Teams, Venue and Dates: All you need to know!

IPL 2020 Dates: September 19- November 10

IPL 2020 Final: November 10, Sunday

Dream11 IPL 2020 Teams: The IPL 2020 edition will take place between 8 teams, the same ones from last year’s edition.:

1. Mumbai Indians (MI)

2. Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

3. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

4. Rajasthan Royals (RR)

5. Kings XI Punjab (KXIP)

6. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

7. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

8. Delhi Capitals

IPL 2020 Host Cities: Sharjah, Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Where to watch IPL 2020 live?

All Dream11 IPL 2020 matches will be broadcasted live on Star Sports Channels and online content viewing platform Hotstar.

IPL 2020 Schedule: Full IPL 2020 Schedule, Match List, Time Table, Matches, Venue, Date & Time

The IPL 2020 Full Schedule was released on September 6, 2020. The first match of this year’s IPL edition will be MI vs CSK at 7.30 pm on September 19. It will be followed by Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab on September 20.

The IPL 2020 schedule includes 56 league-stage matches. It does not include playoffs and Dream11 IPL 2020 final, as they will be announced later.

The Dream11 IPL 2020 schedule has been locked in!



Let’s start the week by marking out your favourite matches. Game on! #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/L7Ddp61hZ1 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 7, 2020

Match No. Matches Date/ Day IST Time Venue 1 Mumbai Indians (MI) Vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 19th September/ Saturday 7:30 PM IST ABU DHABI 2 Delhi Capitals (DC) Vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) 20th September/ Sunday 7:30 PM IST DUBAI 3 Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH) Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) 21st September/ Monday 7:30 PM IST DUBAI 4 Rajasthan Royals (RR) Vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 22nd September/ Tuesday 7:30 PM IST SHARJAH 5 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Vs Mumbai Indians (MI) 23rd September/ Wednesday 7:30 PM IST ABU DHABI 6 Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) 24th September/ Thursday 7:30 PM IST DUBAI 7 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Vs Delhi Capitals (DC) 25th September Friday 7:30 PM IST DUBAI 8 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Vs Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH) 26th September 2020/ Saturday 7:30 PM IST ABU DHABI 9 Rajasthan Royals (RR) Vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) 27th September/ Sunday 7:30 PM IST SHARJAH 10 Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Vs Mumbai Indians (MI) 28th September/ Monday 7:30 PM IST DUBAI 11 Delhi Capitals (DC) Vs Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH) 29th September/ Tuesday 7:30 PM IST ABU DHABI 12 Rajasthan Royals (RR) Vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 30th September/ Wednesday 7:30 PM IST DUBAI 13 Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) Vs Mumbai Indians (MI) 1st October/ Thursday 7:30 PM IST ABU DHABI 14 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Vs Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH) 2nd October/ Friday 7:30 PM IST DUBAI 15 Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) 3rd October/ Saturday 3:30 PM IST ABU DHABI 16 Delhi Capitals (DC) Vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 3rd October/ Saturday 7:30 PM IST SHARJAH 17 Mumbai Indians (MI) Vs Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH) 4th October/ Sunday 3:30 PM IST SHARJAH 18 Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) Vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 4th October/ Sunday 7:30 PM IST DUBAI 19 Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Vs Delhi Capitals (DC) 5th October/ Monday 7:30 PM IST DUBAI 20 Mumbai Indians (MI) Vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) 6th October/ Tuesday 7:30 PM IST ABU DHABI 21 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 7th October/ Wednesday 7:30 PM IST ABU DHABI 22 Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH) Vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) 8th October/ Thursday 7:30 PM IST DUBAI 23 Rajasthan Royals (RR) Vs Delhi Capitals (DC) 9th October/ Friday 7:30 PM IST SHARJAH 24 Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) Vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 10th October/ Saturday 3:30 PM IST ABU DHABI 25 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) 10th October/ Saturday 7:30 PM IST DUBAI 26 Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH) Vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) 11th October/ Sunday 3:30 PM IST DUBAI 27 Mumbai Indians (MI) Vs Delhi Capitals (DC) 11th October/ Sunday 7:30 PM IST ABU DHABI 28 Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 12th October/ Monday 7:30 PM IST SHARJAH 29 Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH) Vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 13th October/ Tuesday 7:30 PM IST DUBAI 30 Delhi Capitals (DC) Vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) 14th October, Wednesday 7:30 PM IST DUBAI 31 Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) 15th October/ Thursday 7:30 PM IST SHARJAH 32 Mumbai Indians (MI) Vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 16th October/ Friday 7:30 PM IST ABU DHABI 33 Rajasthan Royals (RR) Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) 17th October/ Saturday 3:30 PM IST DUBAI 34 Delhi Capitals (DC) Vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 17th October/ Saturday 7:30 PM IST SHARJAH 35 Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH) Vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 18th October/ Sunday 3:30 PM IST ABU DHABI 36 Mumbai Indians (MI) Vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) 18th October/ Sunday 7:30 PM IST DUBAI 37 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) 19th October/ Monday 7:30 PM IST ABU DHABI 38 Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) Vs Delhi Capitals (DC) 20th October/ Tuesday 7:30 PM IST DUBAI 39 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) 21st October/ Wednesday 7:30 PM IST ABU DHABI 40 Rajasthan Royals (RR) Vs Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH) 22nd October/ Thursday 7:30 PM IST DUBAI 41 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Vs Mumbai Indians (MI) 23rd October/ Friday 7:30 PM IST SHARJAH 42 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Vs Delhi Capitals (DC) 24th October/ Saturday 3:30 PM IST ABU DHABI 43 Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) Vs Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH) 24th October/ Saturday 7:30 PM IST DUBAI 44 Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 25th October/ Sunday 3:30 PM IST DUBAI 45 Rajasthan Royals (RR) Vs Mumbai Indians (MI) 25th October/ Sunday 7:30 PM IST ABU DHABI 46 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) 26th October/ Monday 7:30 PM IST SHARJAH 47 Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH) Vs Delhi Capitals (DC) 27th October/ Tuesday 7:30 PM IST DUBAI 48 Mumbai Indians (MI) Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) 28th October/ Wednesday 7:30 PM IST ABU DHABI 49 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 29th October/ Thursday 7:30 PM IST DUBAI 50 Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) Vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) 30th October/ Friday 7:30 PM IST ABU DHABI 51 Delhi Capitals (DC) Vs Mumbai Indians (MI) 31st October/ Saturday 3:30 PM IST DUBAI 52 Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Vs Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH) 31st October/ Saturday 7:30 PM IST SHARJAH 53 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) 1st November/ Sunday 3:30 PM IST ABU DHABI 54 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) 1st November/ Sunday 7:30 PM IST DUBAI 55 Delhi Capitals (DC) Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) 2nd November/ Monday 7:30 PM IST ABU DHABI 56 Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH) Mumbai Indians (MI) 3rd November/ Tuesday 7:30 PM IST SHARJAH FINAL 10th November/ Sunday 7:30 PM IST TBD

IPL 2020 Teams: Full Squad

1.Chennai Super Kings [CSK]-

MS Dhoni [C & WK], Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Faf du Plessis, Shardul Thakur, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Josh Hazlewood, Kedar Jadhav, Karn Sharma, Piyush Chawla, Ambati Rayudu, Lungi Ngidi, Sam Curran, Monu Kumar, Shane Watson, Sai KishoreNarayan Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif, Ravindra Jadeja, Murali Vijay.

2.Mumbai Indians [MI]-

Rohit Sharma [C], Quinton de Kock [WK], Kieron Pollard, Sherfane Rutherford, Saurabh Tiwary, Suryakumar Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Chris Lynn, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jasprit Bumrah, Dhawal Kulkarni, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Mohsin Khan, Prince Balwant Rai Singh, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ishan Kishan, Aditya Tare, James Pattinson.

3.Kolkata Knight Riders [KKR]-

Dinesh Karthik [C & WK], Eoin Morgan, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Chris Green, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Pat Cummins, Tom Banton, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Siddhesh Lad, Sunil Narine, Rahul Tripathi, Varun Chakravarthy, M Siddharth, Ali Khan, Nikhil Naik.

4.Royal Challengers Bangalore [RCB]-

Virat Kohli [C], AB de Villiers, Dale Steyn, Aaron Finch, Yuzvendra Chahal, Gurkeerat Mann, Devdutt Padikkal, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Isuru Udana, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Pavan Deshpande Parthiv Patel [WK], Joshua Philippe [WK], Shahbaz Ahmad

5.Sunrisers Hyderabad [SRH]-

David Warner [C], Jonny Bairstow [WK], Kane Williamson, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Manish Pandey, Wriddhiman Saha [WK], Vijay Shankar, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mitchell Marsh, Fabian Allen, Sanjay Yadav, Shreevats Goswami, Bavanaka Sandeep, Abdul Samad, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Basil Thampi, Priyam Garg, Siddharth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Abhishek Sharma, Virat Singh.

6.Kings XI Punjab [KXIP]-

KL Rahul [C & WK], Chris Gayle, Glenn Maxwell, James Neesham, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Chris Jordan, Karun Nair, Krishnappa Gowtham, Sheldon Cottrell, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Hooda, Hardus Viljoen, M Ashwin, J Suchith, Harpreet Brar, Tajinder Singh Dhillon, Darshan Nalkande, Prabhsimran Singh, Mujeeb ur Rahman.

7.Delhi Capitals [DC]-

Shreyas Iyer [C], Shikhar Dhawan Rishabh Pant [WK], Prithvi Shaw, Alex Carey, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Shimron Hetmyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Ishant Sharma, Marcus Stoinis, Chris Woakes, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Harshal Patel, Tushar Deshpande, Daniel Sams, Keemo Paul, Mohit Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel.

8.Rajasthan Royals [RR]-

Steve Smith [C], Jos Buttler [WK], Sanju Samson, Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes, Robin Uthappa, David Miller, Ankit Rajpoot, Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Mayank Markande, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Oshane Thomas, Andrew Tye, Rahul Tewatia, Shashank Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anirudha Joshi, Tom Curran, Anuj Rawat.

Background

Dream11 IPL 2020 edition will be played in the bio-secure environment of the UAE behind closed doors. Dream 11 is the official IPL 2020 Title Sponsor after Vivo backed out from this year's IPL edition due to rising calls for boycott of Chinese companies and goods in India following the tense border standoff between Indian and Chinese troops in Eastern Ladakh.