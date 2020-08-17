Music legend Pandit Jasraj passes away at 90

Padma Vibhushan awardee Pandit Jasraj passed away in New Jersey, the United States on August 17, 2020. He was 90.

The news of the late musicians death was announced by his daughter Durga Jasraj. His cause of death is yet to be known.

Pandit Jasraj's musical career spanned for almost 80 years, which saw him being awarded with top honours including Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and the Padma Shri.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the passing of Pandit Jasraj through a tweet that read, "The unfortunate demise of Pandit Jasraj Ji leaves a deep void in the Indian cultural sphere. Not only were his renditions outstanding, he also made a mark as an exceptional mentor to several other vocalists. Condolences to his family and admirers worldwide. Om Shanti."

Pandit Jasraj: His musical journey

• Pandit Jasraj was an Indian classical vocalist, belonging to the Mewati gharana. His musical career spanned for more than eight decades.

• Pandit Jasraj was an Indian classical vocalist, belonging to the Mewati gharana. His musical career spanned for more than eight decades.

• Many of his performances of classical and semi-classical vocals have now become albums and film soundtracks.

• The late musician taught music in India, Canada and the US. Some of his students have, in fact, now become notable musicians including violinist Kala Ramnath.

• He was initiated into vocal music by his father. He was also later trained as a tabla accompanist under his elder brother.

• However, he renounced tabla and began his training as a vocalist at the age of 14. He performed his first stage concert as a vocalist at the age of 22 in the court of Nepal's King Tribhuvan Bir Bikram Shah in Kathmandu.

Pandit Jasraj Awards Award Year Padma Shri 1975 Sangeet Natak Akademi Award 1987 Padma Bhushan 1990 Padma Vibhushan 2000 Swathi Sangeetha Puraskaram 2008 Sangeet Natak Akademi Fellowship 2010 Pu La Deshpande lifetime achievement award 2012 Bharat Ratna Bhimsen Joshi Classical Music Life Achievement Award 2013 Sumitra Charat Ram Award for Lifetime Achievement 2014 Marwar Sangeet Ratna Award 2014 Gangubai Hangal Lifetime Achievement Award 2016 Sangeet Kala Ratna Master Dinanath Mangeshkar Award Maharashtra Gaurav Puraskar

Minor Planet named 'Panditjasraj'

In 2019, International Astronomical Union had named a minor planet had named a minor planet after Pandit Jasraj. The minor planet is located between Mars and Jupiter.